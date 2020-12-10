Dad-to-be Kane Williamson no longer playing Wellington Test, heading home to Tauranga to be with wife

After a hectic day juggling his family and cricketing commitments, Black Caps captain and batting star Kane Williamson has decided not to play the second Test against the West Indies as he prepares to become a first-time father.

Williamson's 251 powered the Black Caps to a commanding innings victory over the tourists in Hamilton last week but as Gary Stead's side headed south to Wellington, Williamson returned to his home city of Tauranga to be with his pregnant wife Sarah for a midwife's appointment.

The pair are expecting their first child in "mid-to-late December", according to Williamson, and the Black Caps made plans to be without the world's No.2 ranked Test batsman.

At lunchtime today, coach Stead said they needed "a little bit more time for Kane to work out the decision", and while initially Williamson agreed to play and returned to Wellington to be with the side, the captain's availabilty changed once again later this afternoon.

"Kane is going to return to Mt Maunganui tonight to be with Sarah," Stead said this afternoon.

"It's a decision we've come to around the best interest for him, for Sarah, and also our team long term in terms of him being in a good place to be with Sarah as well.

"He's not the first person to have a baby and miss a match - our thoughts are with him and Sarah... Kane needs to be there."

Stead said Will Young will come in at three for the side as the "logical" replacement while Tom Latham will captain the side.