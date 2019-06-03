Cricket World Cup diary: South Africa on the brink while Bangladesh fire warning Black Caps' way

World Cup Diary Day 4

Just four days into the Cricket World Cup and South Africa are on the brink of failing to make it into the knockout stages.

Who would've thought that? The shock loss overnight to Bangladesh means the Proteas have two losses from two games, the first time they've ever had that bad of a start at a World Cup. They now face a match-up with India and - with all due respect, from what we've seen from India in the last six months, coupled with the South Africa's start - it seems a long shot to expect Faf du Plessis' men to finally get a win.

If they don't, they will need to win their remaining six games to assure themselves a semi-final spot (six wins and three losses is enough, although there is a chance a record of five and four would sneak them in). Let's be fair: it is an upset, but not of epic proportions. Bangladesh are a good side and two of their best players stood up when it mattered.

The 142-run partnership between Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim stands out in the Tigers' 330 - a standard total these days. It's clear just by looking at South Africa's scorecard that the total was well in their reach - the only problem being every batsman who got a good start failed to push on to a big total.

Perhaps, though, more concerning for the four-time semi-finalists is the lack of wickets from their key strike weapons. Kagiso Rabada, the highest-ranked bowler in the world, went wicketless in Southampton, while Lungi Ngidi picked up a hamstring injury, finishing with none for 34 from just four overs. Both sides of the coin are clearly concerning for the Proteas.

For New Zealand fans, the match is an interesting one to take note of, with the Black Caps' second game of the tournament against the Tigers, also at The Oval. The fact it's at the London ground should be of some comfort for New Zealand, who now know what Bangladesh can do there, while their own confidence should be significant after the rampant warm-up win over India at the same venue.

It should be a game New Zealand wins. They have a comfortable win/loss record against Bangladesh with eight games between the two at neutral venues, six of them New Zealand wins, two for the Tigers. Of some concern are those two losses - in the last two fixtures at neutral venues between the teams.