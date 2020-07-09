Cricket’s return gets off to awkward start as captains forget handshake rules

England and West Indies skippers Ben Stokes and Jason Holder had a moment to forget as cricket resumed overnight, appearing to skimp on social distancing rules.

As the two sides overnight played the first day of Test cricket since the Covid-19 sporting shutdown, the traditional pre-match coin toss in Southampton proved that old habits die hard.

As Holder called incorrectly, the two captains came together to shake hands, as is custom.

However, as Holder put his hand out to shake, Stokes went for a fist bump - both players seemingly unaware that they weren't supposed to do either under new Covid rules, under which hi-fives and hugs between teammates also scrapped.

"You can't do that Ben, social distancing and all," commentator Ian Ward said.

"Sanitize those hands."