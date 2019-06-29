Cricket legend's son helping Black Caps prepare to face Australia

The biggest name in cricket is helping the Black Caps prepare for tonight's World Cup clash with Australia at Lord's - with Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian great Sachin, serving as a net bowler.

While dad Sachin was the most dominant batsman of his era, if not all time, 19-year old son Arjun is walking a different path, playing on an MCC scholarship as a left-arm seamer.

Added to the Black Caps' training group ahead of facing Australia - most likely to replicate Australia's duo of Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorf - Tendulkar junior has been getting amongst the likes of Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor.