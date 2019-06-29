TODAY |

Cricket legend's son helping Black Caps prepare to face Australia

The biggest name in cricket is helping the Black Caps prepare for tonight's World Cup clash with Australia at Lord's - with Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian great Sachin, serving as a net bowler.

While dad Sachin was the most dominant batsman of his era, if not all time, 19-year old son Arjun is walking a different path, playing on an MCC scholarship as a left-arm seamer.

Added to the Black Caps' training group ahead of facing Australia - most likely to replicate Australia's duo of Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorf - Tendulkar junior has been getting amongst the likes of Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor.

The Black Caps face Australia at the home of cricket later tonight.

Arjun Tendulkar, 19, isn't exactly following in his dad's footsteps. Source: 1 NEWS
