Cricket Australia assure Black Caps, fans MCG pitch will be fine for Boxing Day Test

Source:  AAP

Cricket Australia's head of operations Peter Roach says MCG curators went too far in their attempts to create more movement in the wicket.

Play was called off over dangerous conditions between Victoria and Western Australia. Source: Cricket Australia

The MCG has come under heavy scrutiny following the abandonment of the Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and Western Australia on Sunday due to fears over player safety.

Warriors duo Shaun Marsh and Marcus Stoinis had to undergo concussion tests after balls spat up dangerously from the deck on Saturday and hit them on the head.

Roach says the aim is to create unique characteristics at individual Australian cricket grounds, but concedes MCG head curator Matt Page and his staff went a little bit too far in their attempts to produce more movement in the wicket.

But Roach claims Page and his ground staff now know what they can and can't do ahead of Australia's Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.

He made contact with New Zealand officials after the match was abandoned to reassure them that the pitch will be of a high standard for the match, which will take place on a strip that has not been used in the Shield this season.

"We want to see more movement in that wicket and more action in those early days of the Test match," Roach told SEN on Monday.

"They (the curators) have gone on the path to try and do that. This time they went a little bit far, but the learning from that is that they now know what they can and can't do.

"We've got confidence for the Test match on Boxing Day and we look forward to the 26th of December.

"We don't tailor (pitches) to our own teams' needs. What we want our grounds to do is to produce their own unique characteristics.

"With the MCG, what we've highlighted is that we want it to have some pace and bounce and some sideways movement."

Cricket
Australia
