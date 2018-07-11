Craig McMillan rules himself out of Black Caps' head coach role

 

While finding a replacement for Mike Hesson is a pressing issue with the World Cup on the horizon, New Zealand Cricket isn’t rushing the process.

Despite Mike Hesson's imminent departure, there's no rush to jump at the first big-name application.
Applications for the Black Caps’ head coaching role are closing this Sunday after Hesson announced last month he would be stepping down from the role.

1 NEWS can confirm current batting coach Craig McMillan wants to remain an assistant and won't apply.

But Hesson’s successor won’t just get in on their merits - the players will have a significant say with each individual asked by NZC to detail what they prefer in a head coach.

1 NEWS sports reporter Guy Heveldt praises Hesson for his impact in New Zealand Cricket in his tenure as head coach.
NZC CEO David White says involving the playing group is important.

"[The players want someone] to compliment the current environment that we've got which is very well performed and it's an environment that's stable and we don't really want to disrupt."

Spinner Todd Astle says players appreciate the gesture.

"We've been able to collate some information around what are the key qualities that we want to see and then that will then be put to the coaching staff in terms of support staff as well."

It's understood NZC wants to avoid just jumping to a big name should they apply after learning lessons from appointments like John Buchanan.

The Black Caps coach is stepping down from his role to spend more time with his family.
Instead, White says they're seeking a like-for-like replacement for Hesson.

"I would expect a number of domestic coaches to put their hands up which we would certainly encourage them to do."

Shane Bond is considered a front-runner as well as Canterbury coach Gary Stead and Central Districts' Heinrich Malan.

An announcement is expected late next month.

