Conway, Mitchell hit maiden tons to propel Black Caps to formidable total against Bangladesh

Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell have struck their maiden one-day international centuries to help the Black Caps recover from a poor start to post a total of 318 for six in the first innings of the third ODI match against Bangladesh in Wellington today.

At four for 120, the game was in anyone's hands, but the pair combined for a 159-run partnership to set the touring side a formidable target in the final one-day international.

Conway was all class before falling for 126, while Mitchell dazzled right until the very end, scoring his maiden century in incredible fashion on the last ball of the innings.

The Canterbury all-rounder entered the final over not out on 83, but hit three consecutive boundaries - one off a no-ball - to suddenly bring his century within sight.

Drama ensued, as Mitchell was nearly run out off the resulting free hit, and needed two off the final delivery of the innings to bring up three figures.

He looked almost certain to be run out for 99 after shanking a slog to midwicket, not even in the frame, desperately scampering back for two as the throw came in.

But wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim failed to collect the throw cleanly, and Mitchell dashed through arms aloft as the Basin Reserve crowd erupted.

"I'll take them any way they come," Mitchell joked.