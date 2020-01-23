TODAY |

Christchurch to stage 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup final as host cities announced

Source:  1 NEWS

Christchurch's Hagley Oval will play host to the final of the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup, New Zealand Cricket confirmed today.

Hagley Oval Source: Photosport

With the Women's World Cup to be played from February 6 to March 7 next year, Christchurch will host the tournament decider under lights for the first time.

"Cricket attracts huge global audiences and we are extremely pleased Christchurch can play host to an event of this scale," Christchurch NZ CEO Joanna Norris said in a statement.

"We are expecting an increase of over 15,000 visitor nights during the event, and nearly $3 million in visitor spending.

"This is a great example of what an event can do for the reputation and economy of a city, and we couldn't be more pleased with this result for Christchurch," Norris said.

The Women's World Cup will feature 31 matches, played across six cities, with Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin and Christchurch to host matches during the tournament.

Hamilton and Tauranga will host the two tournament semi-finals.

