Chance meeting with Luke Ronchi helped pave Black Cap-in-waiting Devon Conway's path

After months and months of talk about him, star batsman Devon Conway is in line to walk-the-walk in international cricket tomorrow.

However, he’s revealed a chance meeting as a school kid with now-batting coach Luke Ronchi is something that’s helped him to tomorrow’s potential Black Caps debut.

Conway told 1 NEWS the chance meeting happened when he was a teenager in South Africa after a match between his club team and Ronchi’s club at the time, the Mumbai Indians.

“I walked up to him and asked, hi Luke, are there any spare shirts that you have available?’ and he actually gave it to me,” Conway said.

“I remember going back to school - I was in a boarding house at the time - and just wearing his playing shirt for the next two years.

“I’ll never forget it.”

He may just have a more special playing shirt tomorrow at Eden Park though when the Black Caps take on the West Indies in their first T20.

