Candice Warner apologises to SBW over masks - 'Imagine how his wife would feel'

David Warner's wife Candice has extended an apology to Sonny Bill Williams for taunts South Africa Cricket officials made to her husband about a scandalous tryst involving her and the All Black.

David Warner and partner Candice Falzon at Phillip Hughes' funeral

While discussing her miscarriage in the fallout of her husband's ball-tampering shame to Australian Women's Weekly, Warner also spent some time saying sorry to Williams on behalf of South Africa Cricket.

"I finally received a weak apology from Cricket South Africa. I realised they’re the ones to feel ashamed, not me," she said.

"I'd like to extend that apology to Sonny Bill. He's a husband and father, so imagine how his wife would feel and his kids."

Sonny Bill Williams of the Blues offloads against Beauden Barrett and Ngani Laumape of the Hurricanes. Source: Photosport

The scandal took place 11 years ago at a toilet in a Sydney pub before either had met their spouses.

Cricket South Africa executives Clive Eksteen and Altaaf Kazi were photographed wearing masks of Williams' face during the second Test of the drama-filled series between Australia and the Proteas.