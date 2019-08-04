TODAY |

Brendon McCullum defies his age with six-laden knock in Canadian T20

A trademark Brendon McCullum blitz wasn't enough for the Toronto Nationals in the Canadian Global T20, falling to an 11-run defeat to the Brampton Wolves.

Winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, Toronto could only watch from the field as Brampton notched a massive 222/6 from their 20 overs.

Scotland international George Munsey leading the way for the Wolves, belting 66 from 36, combining in a 57-run stand with Black Caps opener Colin Munro (28 from 16), before Hong Kong batsman Babar Hayat finished the innings with an unbeaten 48 from 18.

Opening the innings McCullum and Rodrigo Thomas put on 40 for the first wicket, before the Canadian batsman fell for 28 off 15 balls.

McCullum then seized the initiative, taking to the Brampton attack with four huge sixes, including one from the bowling of Pakistan pace spearhead Wahab Riaz, another two coming from compatriot Ish Sodhi.

The barrage from McCullum wouldn't last though, the 37-year old eventually dragging a delivery from Canada international Abrash Khan back onto his stumps, falling for 36 from 22 balls.

Australia's Moises Henriques' dismissal for seven saw the partnership of South African keeper-batsman Henrich Klaasen and India legend Yuvraj Singh, the pair adding 75 for the fourth wicket.

While Klaasen fell for 35 from 26 to Sodhi, Yuvraj would reach his 50 from 21 balls, with three fours and five sixes, before being dismissed the very next ball, out for 51 from 22.

A late barrage from Black Caps paceman Mitchell McClenaghan (19 not out) wasn't enough to see the Nationals home, Toronto falling short by 11 runs.

The win sees the Wolves remain top of the Canadian Global T20, with four wins from four, while the Nationals remain second to last, with one victory from their opening four matches.

The 37-year old wound back the clock with a vintage display for Toronto against Brampton.
