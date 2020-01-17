Black Clash 2022 set to be played in Tauranga for first time

This summer's Black Clash charity cricket match will be held at Tauranga's Bay Oval for the first time and is once again set to feature a host of All Black and Black Cap legends.

Jordie Barrett bowls Stephen Fleming Source: Photosport

Last summer's Team Rugby star Will Jordan returns, looking to build on his magnificent debut performance with the bat. He is joined by former All Black's skipper Kieran Read in the dugout, who was once a New Zealand under-17 representative with bat and ball.

Team Cricket is once again led by former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming, who will be pleased to have former speedster Shane Bond among the ranks for the first time, as well as the return of 2015 World Cup hero Grant Elliott.

The 2022 match is scheduled for Saturday January 22, with tickets going on sale on Thursday at www.blackclash.co.nz.