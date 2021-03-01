Black Caps taking precautions for third T20 with Auckland-based players in isolation

All three of the White Ferns and Black Caps’ doubleheaders will now be in Wellington and, as it stands with the current alert levels, all behind closed doors.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand Cricket has been forced to move the third match from Mount Maunganui to the capital but the Black Caps are also taking precautions heading into the third T20.

The New Zealand team is currently missing its Auckland contingent as the quartet are isolating in a Wellington hotel until they get a negative Covid-19 test.

Black Caps batman Devon Conway said it’s certainly noticeable in camp.

“It's been pretty different. It's been a lot quieter not having a couple of the guys here training today,” Conway said.

“But it's sensible that they're not here, that they're doing their thing to make sure that everyone's safe.”

Martin Guptill, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman are all missing training despite leaving Auckland before level three came into force.

Conway added even the Black Caps’ non-Auckland players are being just as cautious in Level 2, though.

“Yesterday we got summoned to go to the hotel and sort of stay in a small bubble together just to create that secure environment,” Conway said.

“Those sort of late changes do throw a spanner in the works.”

The side will now remain in Wellington for the week, with all three remaining games to take place in the capital.

Australian spinner Ashton Agar said his team appreciate the quick decision to put players at ease.

“The right decision has been made,” Agar said.

“I think, you know, assessing the situation with what happened in Auckland, they've made sure they've looked after the players' mental and physical wellbeing.”

Three games in Wellington means three-straight home games for Conway at the Cake Tin — a ground he has yet to play at.

In fact, his last venture to the stadium was two years ago as a cricket fan.

“Black Caps versus India,” Conway recollected.

“That's when Timmy Seifert played really well, think he got 80-odd in that game so I was there watching in the stands and it was pretty cool atmosphere.”