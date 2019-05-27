TODAY |

Black Caps not reading too much into win over India but happy to take World Cup confidence booster

The Black Caps are quietly taking some positives from their comprehensive six-wicket win over India from yesterday's World Cup warm-up match but say the result means little in the grand scheme of things.

The Kiwi side took down the tournament favourites after the bowling attack, led by Trent Boult, tore through Virat Kohli and India's top order.

But Jimmy Neesham said while the win was pleasing, it isn't something they'll look into too much moving into the tournament.

"The guys were pretty happy. It was our first game together as a group for a few months and you just want to get out there, blow the cobwebs out of your legs, put on a decent performance and build a habit of winning," Neesham said.

"But we know that game isn't all that important going into the tournament but it's still nice to get a W under the belt and move on."

Neesham added there was "definitely" some confidence taken from the victory though.

"We know that they're quality players and whenever you can go and get one-up on a team like that, you're pretty happy," he said.

"Moving on, the tournament starts in a week so it's more about getting our ducks in a row and preparing for that first game."

The Black Caps have one more warm-up match against the West Indies tomorrow night NZT before their World Cup campaign kicks off against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

    Source: 1 NEWS
