Black Caps have next to no chance, will present 'the easiest final', ex-England spinner predicts

1 NEWS
The Black Caps stand next to no chance of victory in Sunday night's Cricket World Cup final, according to former England spinner Monty Panesar.

With England and New Zealand now confirmed as the two finalists for the Cricket World Cup at Lord's, the cricketing world waits with bated breath to see which nation will lift the trophy for the first time.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, though, 50-Test veteran Panesar said that the Black Caps are beyond outsiders for the tournament showpiece.

"The only way I think New Zealand will win this, [is if] they take early wickets like they did against India," Panesar said.

"They took early wickets, I think India were 5/3, that really put a lot of pressure. That's the only way.

"I can't see that really happening. The easiest final for England is New Zealand.

"They should comfortably win the final."

The Black Caps face England at Lord's on Sunday night through to Monday morning New Zealand time.

Monty Panesar gives the Black Caps no chance in Sunday night's World Cup final. Source: ITV
