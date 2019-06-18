Black Caps happy to relive 2015 World Cup semi-final memories ahead of facing Proteas

Black Caps batting coach Craig McMillan says the side is happy to relive their famous 2015 Cricket World Cup semi-final win over South Africa, with the two sides to face each other once again this week.

In the 2015 semi-final, the two sides played out one of the all-time great One Day Internationals, ending with Grant Elliott dispatching Dale Steyn over long-on for six to send New Zealand into the World Cup final.

As the Black Caps meet the Proteas in Birmingham tomorrow night, batting coach McMillan was asked about whether the 2015 encounter between the two sides is being given any thought.

"Occasionally you see some highlights from that game in the 2015 World Cup," he said.

"For those of us who were involved in that game, it's hard not to bring a smile to the face.

"It was a wonderful game of cricket, and it was a shame that a side had to lose on that given day.

"Both sides were worthy of winning that game of cricket, and we were lucky enough that we [were] on the right side of it.