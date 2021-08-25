Black Caps' Finn Allen tests positive for Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Black Caps star Finn Allen has tested positive for Covid-19, 48 hours after he arrived in Bangladesh for the team's tour.

New Zealand Cricket said in a statement Tuesday night the 22-year-old T20 star was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and passed his pre-departure tests before flying from London to Dhaka.

Allen is now in quarantine at the team's hotel and will rejoin the Black Caps after testing negative on consecutive days.

New Zealand Cricket said he was experiencing moderate symptoms, and would be in his room for isolation for a minimum of three days.

Manager Mike Sandle said in a statement he was in constant contact with Allen, and that he was receiving the “best of care” from Bangladesh authorities.

“He’s comfortable at the moment and hopefully he’ll recover quickly, test negative and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as possible,” Sandale said.

“The Bangladesh cricket authorities have been extremely professional in their response and we’re grateful to them for that.”

He will be monitored throughout his stay by Black Caps doctor Pat McHugh.

The airline that Allen travelled on has been notified.