Black Caps crush Bangladesh to complete ODI series whitewash

Centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell and some suffocating bowling has helped the Black Caps waltz to a 165-run victory over Bangladesh in the third and final ODI at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

It was a special day for both Conway and Mitchell, the duo racking up their maiden ODI tons as they combined to propel New Zealand to a strong first innings total of six for 318.

Conway continued his stellar start to his international career, anchoring the innings with a classy 110-ball 126, his fifth 50-plus score of the summer and second of the three-game series against Bangladesh.

While he fell in the 48th over, Mitchell immediately took the baton, smashing 17 off the last over to score his ton in dramatic fashion on the final delivery.

Facing the last delivery on the innings and on 98, Mitchell heaved one out to deep midwicket and desperately scrambled back for two as the throw came in.

It looked almost certain he would be run out, but a fumble by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim was just the slice of luck he needed, as he charged through the crease and gave a big fist pump in front of the raucous crowd.

Despite the Black Caps finishing up with over 300 on the board, it was Bangladesh who initially had the upper hand.

Led by returning paceman Rubel Hossain, the touring side reduced New Zealand to 57 for three, Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls and Ross Taylor all falling cheaply.

When skipper Tom Latham departed for 18, the game was in the balance with New Zealand 120 for four in the 24th over.

But Conway and Mitchell rebuilt the innings, combining for an 159-run partnership at quicker than a run a ball.

The Bangladeshis were left to rue some woeful fielding, as their horror series continued to go from bad to worse.

Their day did not get a whole lot better once they came out to bat.

Matt Henry dismissed captain Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar for one apiece, before Trent Boult took a one-handed screamer at third man to reduce Bangladesh to 26 for three.

The Black Caps bowlers began to suffocate the Bangladeshi batsmen, leading to a frustrated Mohammad Mithun throwing his wicket away, caught in the deep off Kyle Jamieson trying to clear the rope.

Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim - who has struggled all series with the bat and in the field given his quality - and Mehidy Hasan Miraz soon followed Mithun back to the dressing room, both dismissed by Jimmy Neesham, as the tourists collapsed to six for 77.

Despite a spirited rearguard action which saw Mahmudullah reach 76 not out, Bangladesh were eventually skittled for just 154 runs.

Neesham and Henry were the pick of the bowlers, snaring five for 27 and four for 27 respectively, in a brilliant all-round bowling effort.