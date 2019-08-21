Black Caps to bring 'renowned fighting spirit' to second Test against Sri Lanka

The Black Caps are determined to show more fight in the second Test against Sri Lanka after a "disappointing" six-wicket loss last week.

The Black Caps are down 1-0 in the series after a 161-run opening partnership from captain Dimuth Karunaratne Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne helped the hosts chase down 268 with ease in Galle.

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor says the team feels they let themselves down.

"I think if you'd told us at the start of the game that we had a 260-run lead, we would've definitely taken it," Taylor said.

"But the way their openers batted in that second innings took the game away from us and we were playing catch up from there.

"It was obviously disappointing to start the Test Championship like that and obviously the series but [Colombo] is a ground that we've had some success on in the past and hoepfully we can replicate some of that."

Taylor said the team has put in a lot of hard work to turn the series around between Sunday's loss and tomorrow's toss and they're confident they can level the series.

"We tried everything and just weren't good enough," Taylor said.

"It's a new game and I'm sure we've been in this situation many a time - been one-nil down - and we've comeback and played strong.