Black Caps bowling coach hails 'relentless' attack for WTC final advantage

Black Caps bowling coach Shane Jurgensen has described his unit's approach to the second day of the World Test Championship final as "relentless" after getting an upper hand on India.

The Black Caps tore through the remainder of the Indian line-up on day two of the final in Southampton with seven wickets for just 71 runs, spearheaded by Kyle Jamieson's five-bagger.

On top of that, the Kiwis then came out with a strong opening to finish the day trailing India by just 116 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Jurgensen was delighted with the adjustments the bowlers made from day one to make the most of this morning's play.

“What was great about our bowling was the way that we adapted throughout the innings,” Jurgensen said.

“I thought day one we were good, and improved as the day went on. Today I thought we were really relentless. I think we didn't give them any easy starts and I thought every bowler [who] came on either took wickets or created pressure for their mate up the other end.”

Jamieson finished with figures of 5-31 from 22 overs with one of his wickets being the early dismissal of Indian captain Virat Kohli which Jurgenson noted as a big moment.

Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Source: Photosport

“We did not give him an easy start," Jurgenson said.

“We put pressure on him from ball one from both ends – a great delivery to nip back in, a really good set-up from Kyle.”

Jurgenson had plenty of praise for Jamieson who added his fifth five-wicket haul in an innings in just eight Tests with the performance.

“He's always looking to learn, which is a really great assest.

“I was worried when he started to bowl his inswinger that it may not be the best for his outswinger but he works incredibly hard on his seam release and seam position. It hasn't been easy for him coming over to England – it's a different ball and he’s had to work hard on how to hold that ball and what he feels comfortable.

“He doesn't really give the batter any opportunity to settle.

“He works really hard on the mental side of the game, as well as the physical side. If you're working on the mental side of the game, you've probably got the greatest area of growth. He's obviously got the skills but you've got to be able to handle the pressure.”

“He works really hard with the rest of the bowling group and that's what's been so fantastic as a coach of this bowling unit, the way they work with each other. He bounces ideas off the other guys and they bounce ideas off him.”

The Black Caps return to the crease tonight, weather pending, at 101/2 with experienced duo Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor taking the field.

Jurgenson said he hoped the two could build a big partnership to put New Zealand firmly in the driver's seat.

"By having the runs in the bank, fingers crossed, we can put pressure on them and anything can happen.