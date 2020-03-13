Black Caps, Australia skip post-match handshakes amid coronavirus

Strange scenes engulfed the Sydney Cricket Ground after the first ODI between the Black Caps and Australia, both sets of players avoiding handshakes.

With the first Chappell-Hadlee One Day International played behind closed doors at the SCG, Australia claimed victory in the series opener by 71-runs in front of an entirely empty stadium.

After Pat Cummins removed Trent Boult to seal Australia's victory, both Australia and the Black Caps took part in the traditional post match exchanges - without shaking hands.

"No one's really too sure what to do are they?" said commentator Mark Howard.

"A bizarre finish to what's been a bizarre day."