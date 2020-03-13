TODAY |

Black Caps, Australia skip post-match handshakes amid coronavirus

Source:  1 NEWS

Strange scenes engulfed the Sydney Cricket Ground after the first ODI between the Black Caps and Australia, both sets of players avoiding handshakes.

Australia's 71-run victory was overshadowed by virus precautions. Source: SKY

With the first Chappell-Hadlee One Day International played behind closed doors at the SCG, Australia claimed victory in the series opener by 71-runs in front of an entirely empty stadium.

After Pat Cummins removed Trent Boult to seal Australia's victory, both Australia and the Black Caps took part in the traditional post match exchanges - without shaking hands.

"No one's really too sure what to do are they?" said commentator Mark Howard.

"A bizarre finish to what's been a bizarre day."

The two teams meet again at the same venue on Sunday, before the series finale in Hobart. Both of those matches will also be played behind closed doors.

Cricket
Black Caps
