Black Caps, Australia planning to honour victims of White Island eruption - report

New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia are in discussion on how to honour the victims of the Whakaari/ White Island volcanic eruption, when the two sides begin their three-Test series in Perth on Thursday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The natural disaster has so far seen five people killed, with eight other unaccounted for and presumed dead. Dozens more were injured. Of the 47 people that were on the island at the 2.11pm time of eruption yesterday, 24 were from Australia.

Stuff reports that New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia are in discussion regarding how to honour those who've been affected by the eruption.

Speaking to media in Perth ahead of Thursday's series opener, Black Caps coach Gary Stead spoke of the affect the tragedy has had on both sets of players.

"For our team's point of view, it puts it back into perspective that it is a game and it's all we are playing is a game," Stead says.

"When you hear about lives lost and something tragic like that, it's devastating to hear, it's terrible to hear."