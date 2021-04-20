Black Cap Neil Wagner overcomes fear of needles to get Covid-19 vaccine

He's more used to dishing out blows that result in bruises the arm but today it was Neil Wagner on the receiving end.

Wagner was the last Black Cap to get his Covid-19 vaccine ahead of their trip to the UK for a series against England and the World Test Championship final.

Wagner revealed there may be a reason he was last after getting the jab.

“For a guy who's extremely scared of needles, I’m pretty happy with it.”

The left-arm pacer got the injection in his right arm so that he could get straight back to training this afternoon, working with the Dukes ball that will be used in the UK.

“I’m just trying to get used to it,” Wagner told 1 NEWS.

“Adapt to the different things we'll come across in England.”

Different but not unfamiliar conditions for Wagner, who's not only toured there with the Black Caps before but also played in county cricket.

However, one thing he won’t be able to prepare for is how Britain responds to the current global pandemic, with concerns now growing around fresh reports out of the UK that India's recent Covid-19 spike might affect travel for both WTC finalists.

Both India and the Black Caps have players featured in the Indian Premier League currently being played in the Covid-ravaged country.

On top of that, the IPL final is scheduled for May 31 – just over two weeks before the WTC final is scheduled to start on June 18.

If restrictions in the UK are in place, it could see preparations for the match hindered.

In a statement, New Zealand Cricket say they're confident the Test Championship Final will go ahead as planned and that the four NZ Test players currently in the IPL are safe in the ECB and UK government's hands.

Wagner said with such confidence, there’s only one thing left to do.