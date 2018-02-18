 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Aussie spinner ready for another T20 battering on postage stamp Eden Park

share

Source:

AAP

Ashton Agar describes bowling at postage stamp-sized Eden Park as his toughest Twenty20 assignment as Australia prepare for Wednesday night's tri-series final against New Zealand.

The visitors claimed a two-run win, but NZ will still face Australia in Wednesday's decider.
Source: SKY

Another run-fest is on the cards when Australia return to the ground where they pulled off a record T20 international chase against the Black Caps on Friday night.

Australia piled on 244 to win by five wickets after Martin Guptill (105) and Colin Munro (76) laid waste to the tourists on the ground's notoriously-short straight boundaries.

One punter was in the money with this effort in Hamilton.
Source: SKY

Agar was Australia's most economical bowler, going at eight an over for figures of 1-24 in what the left-arm spinner said was the hardest challenge he had faced in T20 cricket.

"Number one, absolutely," Agar said today.

"I've played against a few players that have hit me for plenty of sixes before in T20 cricket but I've never played on a ground like this.

"Especially Munro (and Guptill) - they're trying to hit you for six every ball.

"So, it was pretty interesting.

"I'd accepted before the game that if I get hit, I've just got to turn around, keep a smile on my face and try my best the next ball, and that's how the whole team went about it."

New Zealand last night booked their spot in the series decider despite losing their final group game to England.

Set a target of 195 for victory the Black Caps fell two runs short but advanced as a result of their superior net run rate.

Again it was openers Guptill (62 of 47 balls) and Munro (57 off 21 balls, seven sixes) who led the way for New Zealand in Hamilton.

"We might be able to go about it a little bit smarter," Agar said of bowling to the destructive duo.

"But some people are going to get away to a flyer here.

"You just look at how short it is straight - you're on the ring and you feel like you're on the fence.

"It's a really unique ground and things are going to happen differently here."

The Australians will start favourites in the final after going unbeaten through the group stages.

But Black Caps coach Mike Hesson dismissed suggestions that the tourists had all the momentum.

"I think it's a little bit of a stretch, really," he told reporters.

"We've had three pretty close games. Australia batted exceptionally well at Eden Park and chased down a score that was pretty formidable.

"We've had some great games at Eden Park over the last few years and hopefully we get a big crowd and it'll be a great event."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Morrison reprised his role from Once Were Warriors to help promote the game across the ditch.

Watch: Temuera Morrison channels Jake the Muss for bizarre Aussie Super Rugby ad -'Too much weights, not enough speed work!'

00:15
2
One punter was in the money with this effort in Hamilton.

Hamilton catch-a-million winner to follow through on promise he made mates to share $50,000 prize money

00:58
3
Michael Bennett said he and teammates were also in awe of rugby players' ability to play through injury.

'We look at them for inspiration!' NFL veteran says Seattle Seahawks watch rugby for tackling techniques

4
Roger Federer of Switzerland holds up the trophy as he celebrates winning his match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in two sets, 6-2, 6-2, in the men's singles final of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at the Ahoy stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)

Roger Federer caps off sensational week becoming World No.1 again with 97th career title

5
Thomas Waldrom in action for England.

Thomas Waldrom linking up with old province Wellington after eight-year stint in UK

00:48
Police are desperate to find those who carried out the attack at the Westgate Bowling Alley last month.

Watch: Thugs brandishing firearms confront terrified staff at Auckland bowling alley, ransacking cash register

Police are desperate to find those who carried out the attack at the Westgate Bowling Alley last month.

Northland school remains in lockdown as police continue hunt for gunman who fired shots at house

The Armed Offenders squad is currently at the scene of the shooting at Ahipara.

00:30
Morrison reprised his role from Once Were Warriors to help promote the game across the ditch.

Watch: Temuera Morrison channels Jake the Muss for bizarre Aussie Super Rugby ad -'Too much weights, not enough speed work!'

Morrison reprised his Once Were Warriors role to help promote the game in Australia.

15:22
Ever since he was a small boy he's been bullied, put down, shunned – all because of his face. Carlos Askew was born severely disfigured and with complex health issues. He's never been in a relationship, never been kissed, never had sex. But instead of letting that destroy his life, it's inspired him to believe anything is possible. Now 21, Carlos been given the chance of pioneering surgery to transform his looks and his life.

'I'm going to put myself out there' – young Kiwi Carlos Askew optimistic after life-changing facial surgery

Carlos, 21, is confident the dramatic change in his looks, will likewise change his life after NZ-first reconstructive surgery.


00:22
Heavy rain and winds are expected for central New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

'Don't take this with a grain of salt' - West Coast mayor gives locals stern warning ahead of Cyclone Gita

Bruce Smith said people need to take responsibility, stock up or evacuate and stay off the roads - or face the consequences.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 