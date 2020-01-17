Aussie comedian Andy Lee reels in screamer in Black Clash T20

Australian TV and radio personality Andy Lee pulled off a miraculous catch in the Black Clash T20 in Napier, getting rid of the dangerous Jordie Barrett.

As Barrett tried to launch Grant Elliott into the stands for his third six of the innings, Lee – one half of Australia’s famous Hamish and Andy duo – managed to haul in a stunning catch, getting rid of Team Rugby’s danger man.

Barrett had to depart for a brisk 26.