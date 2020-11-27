TODAY |

Ashley Bloomfield cancels Pakistan cricket team's training exemption due to cross-infection risk

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has cancelled the Pakistan cricket team's training exemption from managed isolation due to the "cross-infection risk".

Two of the six cases have been deemed “historical” but the other four have been confirmed as new. Source: Photosport

It comes as 10 of the 53-man squad have been confirmed with the illness.

“I have very carefully considered this situation. At this time, I continue to have ongoing concerns about the risk of cross-infection within the squad,” Bloomfield said. 

“There have been a number of active cases identified among the team. Public health considerations will continue to be foremost in our response to Covid-19, whether this involves individuals or teams.

“We appreciate the challenges that this decision will have for the touring team.”

The team was previously warned for breaching managed isolation protocols at their Christchurch hotel.

"Several team members have been seen on CCTV at the facility breaching managed isolation rules, despite clear, consistent and detailed communication of expected behaviours while in the facility," the Ministry of Health said in late November.

Bloomfield said the team has been issued a "final warning" at the time of the breaches.

“It is a privilege to come to New Zealand to play sport, but in return teams must stick to the rules that are designed to keep Covid-19 out of our communities and keep our staff safe," Bloomfield said.

Pakistan face the Black Caps in the first T20 on December 18 at Eden Park.

