'We're all trying to follow his footsteps' – Steph Curry's tribute to Kobe Bryant

Source:  1 NEWS

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, citing him as an inspiration for his decorated career.

The injured Curry donned a Bryant jersey as the Warriors hosted the Lakers. Source: ESPN

Bryant, along with daughter Gianna and seven others were killed nearly two weeks ago, when their helicopter crashed outside of Los Angeles.

As the Warriors hosted the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant's former team, the injured Curry donned a singlet of the fallen NBA great.

"As a basketball fan growing up, we all know how iconic he was," Curry said.

"As a guy that loved the game, watching him growing up inspired me.

"It was a dream come true to get into the league to play against him.

"We know how much he meant to the NBA in general, pushing the game to new heights and pursuing greatness, we're all trying to follow in [his] footsteps."

The Lakers would take a 125-120 victory away to Golden State, with the arena also observing a 24-second moment of silence in Bryant's memory.

Basketball
