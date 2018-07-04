 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Watch: Tall Black Tai Webster nails three-pointer, sets up alley-oop slam dunk in NBA's Summer League

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Tall Black Tai Webster has played a supporting role in helping the Miami Heat overcome the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Summer League today.

Webster got in on the action as the Heat beat the Lakers 89-74.
Source: SKY

Webster and the Heat rebounded from a 79-68 loss to the Golden State Warriors yesterday to comfortably dispose of the LA team 89-74.

The Kiwi guard played 21 minutes in today's contest, picking up three points, two rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Webster did however struggle from the field, shooting just 1-for-12 with his only basket coming from behind the three-point line.

He'll get a chance to improve on that performance next on Friday when the Heat play against the Sacremento Kings.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

Brazilian football star Neymar defends World Cup theatrics - 'It's not something I can control'

00:15
2
Webster got in on the action as the Heat beat the Lakers 89-74.

Watch: Tall Black Tai Webster nails three-pointer, sets up alley-oop slam dunk in NBA's Summer League

00:15
3
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

Watch: Brazilian superstar Neymar takes play-acting to pathetic new level, writhes on the ground in embarrassing fashion

00:23
4
The players were protesting their accomodation and not getting paid.

Zimbabwe rugby team found sleeping on streets before World Cup qualifier


01:41
5
Whanganui Boxon had one hand on the trophy when the Bell Block Marist Dragons got an unstoppable roll on.

Watch: Taranaki rugby league side in remarkable comeback, score 30 unanswered points to win club championship

Investigation underway after man dies in police custody after being tasered during Auckland arrest

Police say they were called to reports of a man assaulting an elderly man in Freemans Bay on Sunday.

00:24

Government considering independent animal commissioner after recent footage of mistreatment

The Green Party is also asking if CCTV surveillance on farms and slaughterhouses should be considered.


01:02
Simon Bridges asked about one of the answers the then Deputy PM gave during the show.

Watch: Simon Bridges quizzes Winston Peters over answer he gave to Kiwi singer in web series Anika Moa Unleashed

The question was asked in the House but pertained by Moa's lighthearted online show.

01:09
The pair’s chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

Watch: Winston Peters’ Ricky Martin reference lightens mood in Parliament during exchange with Simon Bridges

The pair's chat about economic policy descended into the realms of pop-culture in the House today.

New Zealand's weather from January to June the story of 'two halves' - the warm and the wet

The latest number crunching from NIWA reveals some interesting statistics for the first half of the year.