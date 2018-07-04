Watch: Tall Black Tai Webster nails three-pointer, sets up alley-oop slam dunk in NBA's Summer League

Tall Black Tai Webster has played a supporting role in helping the Miami Heat overcome the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Summer League today.

Webster and the Heat rebounded from a 79-68 loss to the Golden State Warriors yesterday to comfortably dispose of the LA team 89-74.

The Kiwi guard played 21 minutes in today's contest, picking up three points, two rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Webster did however struggle from the field, shooting just 1-for-12 with his only basket coming from behind the three-point line.