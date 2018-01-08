 

Basketball


Watch: Australian NBA player ejected after clotheslining superstar Bradley Beal with brutal rugby-like tackle

Australian NBA player Matthew Dellavedova was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul that resembled more of a rugby tackle on Washington's Bradley Beal midway through the fourth quarter of his game yesterday.

The Bucks won the game 110-103 but 2016 NBA champion Dellavedova was in hot water after the match when his actions were labelled as 'dirty' despite him arguing his defence.

"[John] Wall threw the ball up to Beal and I tried to run him off the three," Dellavedova said after the game.

"He decides to drive it, so I tried to hold him up and he slipped because he went down.

"I was just trying to hold him to prevent him from getting the and-one, and then he just went to the ground."  

However, both Beal and Wall said they aren't surprised by Dellavedova's actions.

"He plays super aggressive. Sometime overly aggressive," Beal said.

"That's just his knack, ever since he came into the league. ... That play was kinda crazy. I understand you want to stop the ball, but there's a right way and a wrong way."

Wall echoed that sentiment.

"I give credit for him for being a hard player, that's hard-nosed," he said.

"One of the old-school type of players that play very physical. I give him credit for that.

"But when it comes to doing dirty plays, I have no respect for it."

