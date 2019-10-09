TODAY |

Steven Adams hits first three-pointer of his NBA career to open scoring in pre-season game

1 NEWS
More From
Basketball

Steven Adams’ NBA pre-season with the OKC Thunder got underway with a splash, with the Kiwi big man sinking his first-ever three-pointer to open the scoring against the Dallas Mavericks.

After winning the tip-off, Adams positioned himself in the corner, the normal spot for a team’s sharp shooter.

Chris Paul, who came to OKC in the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to Houston, quickly found Adams with the pass, with the big Kiwi not hesitating before launching the three, which brought the Thunder bench to their feet when it went in.

The three-pointer is Adams’ first in his career as he begins his seventh campaign with the Thunder.

He has attempted 12 across his career prior to today, mostly desperate heaves at the end of quarters, in pre-season, regular season and playoffs, making none of them.

Adams finished with 17 points in the 119-104 win over the Mavs.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The big Kiwi got his pre-season with the OKC Thunder underway with a splash. Source: SKY
More From
Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:26
Waterboy Beauden Barrett reveals advice for younger brother Jordie
2
Steven Adams hits first three-pointer of his NBA career to open scoring in pre-season game
3
Dropped Kiwis forward gifted premiership ring from Roosters coach Trent Robinson
4
Modelling, martial arts and motherhood for Kiwi thriving in Japan
5
All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Steven Adams gets media laughing as he embraces 'spokesperson for beef' title

RJ Hampton shines, top scores as Breakers fall in second pre-season clash
00:36

Breakers' teen sensation RJ Hampton 'prepared to work hard' in NBL
02:53

Exclusive: Corey Webster offered Breakers over $100k of his own money to leave but was rebuffed