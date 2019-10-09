Steven Adams hits first three-pointer of his NBA career to open scoring in pre-season game

Steven Adams’ NBA pre-season with the OKC Thunder got underway with a splash, with the Kiwi big man sinking his first-ever three-pointer to open the scoring against the Dallas Mavericks.

After winning the tip-off, Adams positioned himself in the corner, the normal spot for a team’s sharp shooter.

Chris Paul, who came to OKC in the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to Houston, quickly found Adams with the pass, with the big Kiwi not hesitating before launching the three, which brought the Thunder bench to their feet when it went in.

The three-pointer is Adams’ first in his career as he begins his seventh campaign with the Thunder.

He has attempted 12 across his career prior to today, mostly desperate heaves at the end of quarters, in pre-season, regular season and playoffs, making none of them.