TODAY |

Saints get big boosts on and off the court for NZNBL season with new talent and a familiar face

Dewi Preece
1 News Sport Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
Basketball
Wellington
Dewi Preece

The Wellington Saints have started the NBL season as they have many times before - with a five-game unbeaten streak.

But this year's quest for more silverware got a big boost thanks to a highly sought after Aussie and a returning legend.

As a former Southland Shark, Nick Kay was used to lining up against the Saints, so pulling on the blue jersey now is something he admits feels strange.

"It was a bit weird signing and coming over here," Kay said.

"But the guys here, I've played with a lot of them before and I just knew it was going to be a good culture."

But getting the big forward's signature wasn't easy with the Australian international holding out until the very end of his championship-winning ANBL season with Perth to make a decision.

Besides New Zealand NBL teams, other leagues around the world were also calling but Saints coach Paul Henare said Kay was worth the risk.

"It was a bit of a gamble - we decided to be patient and wait for him to be ready to make a decision either way."

And they waited until the very end with the Saints getting his signature at the eleventh hour.

But the gamble appears to have paid off with Kay so far returning around 18 points and 10 rebounds a game.

Kay said it's just about contributing the best he can.

"Offensively, just play my game. Try and set good screens and get other guys open. And then I get rewarded because of that."

Another crucial addition, or re-addition, to the Saints this year has been the return of franchise legend Kenny McFadden as assistant coach.

Henare said the team is delighted to have the Washington State University alumni back.

"For me, just the positive influence he has on the group and little conversations he's having off to the side with individuals - I think has been a really awesome addition."

And with McFadden's history of coaching big forwards, Kay said he's is cashing in on any tips he can get.

"He's always got a little advice for you to help you get through if you're struggling and stuff. It's great to have him."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The additions of Nick Kay and Kenny McFadden mean a lot to the club. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    Basketball
    Wellington
    Dewi Preece
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:30
    The Sharks were trying to keep the Chiefs at bay with a 23-22 lead and 10 minutes to go - and then it all went south.
    Chiefs score try-of-the-year contender with full-field kickoff return against shell-shocked Sharks
    2
    The team even have their own jerseys and team bus.
    Christchurch high school puts together under-9 rugby team for lower decile schoolkids who otherwise miss out
    3
    The new playmaker has made an instant impact, help the Warriors to a 26-18 victory.
    Kodi Nikorima seals Warriors' comeback win with no-look bullet pass to set up Pita Hiku's try in final minute
    4
    The additions of Nick Kay and Kenny McFadden mean a lot to the club.
    Saints get big boosts on and off the court for NZNBL season with new talent and a familiar face
    5
    Reece's tries spearheaded the 45-13 victory in Pretoria.
    Red-hot Sevu Reece shows off speed, stepping and jumping skills with hat-trick in Crusaders' big win over Bulls
    MORE FROM
    Basketball
    MORE
    Kevin Durant.

    Golden State lose superstar Kevin Durant for remainder of series against Rockets
    05:08
    Chief executive Bindi Norwell joined Breakfast to explain the ups and downs of the property market.

    Recent property figures reveal tale of two cities in growth and decline in property values - REINZ
    01:55
    It’s a home fit for a king, and in two days has received more than 23,000 hits.

    Unique medieval themed house goes up for sale on TradeMe
    00:21
    Police say they were called to a Parumoana Street address where a man was found with serious injuries.

    Man arrested and charged after man dies in fight in Porirua