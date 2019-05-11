Saints get big boosts on and off the court for NZNBL season with new talent and a familiar face

The Wellington Saints have started the NBL season as they have many times before - with a five-game unbeaten streak.

But this year's quest for more silverware got a big boost thanks to a highly sought after Aussie and a returning legend.

As a former Southland Shark, Nick Kay was used to lining up against the Saints, so pulling on the blue jersey now is something he admits feels strange.

"It was a bit weird signing and coming over here," Kay said.

"But the guys here, I've played with a lot of them before and I just knew it was going to be a good culture."

But getting the big forward's signature wasn't easy with the Australian international holding out until the very end of his championship-winning ANBL season with Perth to make a decision.

Besides New Zealand NBL teams, other leagues around the world were also calling but Saints coach Paul Henare said Kay was worth the risk.

"It was a bit of a gamble - we decided to be patient and wait for him to be ready to make a decision either way."

And they waited until the very end with the Saints getting his signature at the eleventh hour.

But the gamble appears to have paid off with Kay so far returning around 18 points and 10 rebounds a game.

Kay said it's just about contributing the best he can.

"Offensively, just play my game. Try and set good screens and get other guys open. And then I get rewarded because of that."

Another crucial addition, or re-addition, to the Saints this year has been the return of franchise legend Kenny McFadden as assistant coach.

Henare said the team is delighted to have the Washington State University alumni back.

"For me, just the positive influence he has on the group and little conversations he's having off to the side with individuals - I think has been a really awesome addition."

And with McFadden's history of coaching big forwards, Kay said he's is cashing in on any tips he can get.