RJ Hampton shines, top scores as Breakers fall in second pre-season clash

RJ Hampton appears to be settling well into life at the Breakers, showing his immense promise in the Kiwi side's 102-95 pre-season loss to the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

In just his second game as a professional after his high profile arrival to New Zealand, 18-year old Hampton shone for the Breakers, chipping in with 20 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks.

Elsewhere, fellow Breakers American import Scottie Hopson also staked his claim for a starting spot with 18 points, the 30-year old described as being "an NBA player in our league," by commentator Liam Santamaria.

The loss sees the Breakers with a 1-1 record from their pre-season NBL Blitz tournament in Tasmania, having beaten Melbourne United 97-76 on Friday night.