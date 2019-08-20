TODAY |

RJ Hampton blown away by meeting Sir Michael Jones: 'It was a huge honour'

1 NEWS
More From
Basketball
Breakers
All Blacks

New Breakers recruit RJ Hampton got the ideal introduction to rugby, mixing with All Blacks legends Sir Michael Jones and Eroni Clarke at last weekend's Bledisloe Cup win at Eden Park.

Having arrived in New Zealand earlier that day, Hampton was treated to the All Blacks' 36-0 win, his first game of rugby on Kiwi soil.

What's more though, Hampton was introduced to the former All Blacks' duo, who presented him with his own jersey to remember his time in New Zealand.

"It was a big honour," Hampton said of the experience.

"I know that he [Sir Michael] is one of, if not the best All Black rugby players of all time.

"His statue is in Eden Park, so just to meet him and talk to him, and then receive an All Black jersey was great."


Your playlist will load after this ad

The Breakers' new recruit got a crash course in rugby from the Iceman. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Basketball
Breakers
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
2
The American teen sensation will play for the Breakers this season.
Breakers' new recruit RJ Hampton settling in to Kiwi life: 'Everyone's so nice here'
3
Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup.
Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'
4
Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises.
'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles
5
The World Cup winning coach came off-contract after the World Cup win.
Noeline Taurua leaving Sunshine Coast Lightning, to stay with Silver Ferns for Constellation Cup, 2020 Quad Series
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
00:29
George Bridge and Sevu Reece both shone in the 36-0 win against the Wallabies at Eden Park.

'Things just happen around him' - Sevu Reece success no surprise to former coach
00:25
Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup.

Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'

00:36
Sam Tarrell of Hoop Brothers detailed the significance of Hampton choosing NZ over College basketball.

RJ Hampton's Breakers signing a 'game changer' says US scout
01:17
Barrett said he was delighted to work with the rookie the duo to get the best out of them.

'They're so exciting' - Beauden Barrett relishing All Blacks' new-look back three