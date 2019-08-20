RJ Hampton blown away by meeting Sir Michael Jones: 'It was a huge honour'

New Breakers recruit RJ Hampton got the ideal introduction to rugby, mixing with All Blacks legends Sir Michael Jones and Eroni Clarke at last weekend's Bledisloe Cup win at Eden Park.

Having arrived in New Zealand earlier that day, Hampton was treated to the All Blacks' 36-0 win, his first game of rugby on Kiwi soil.

What's more though, Hampton was introduced to the former All Blacks' duo, who presented him with his own jersey to remember his time in New Zealand.

"It was a big honour," Hampton said of the experience.

"I know that he [Sir Michael] is one of, if not the best All Black rugby players of all time.

"His statue is in Eden Park, so just to meet him and talk to him, and then receive an All Black jersey was great."