Pero Cameron named new Tall Blacks coach

Tall Blacks great Pero Cameron is the new coach of the New Zealand men's national side.

New Tall Blacks coach Pero Cameron Source: Supplied

He replaced Paul Henare, who stepped down from the role last month.

Cameron is the third most capped player in Tall Blacks history, playing 154 times in the black singlet.

He was a standout at the 2002 world champs where the team finished fourth, and was named in the All Star team.

As a coach, he won domestic titles with the Wellington Saints in 2010 and 2011, and has spent eight years as an assistant with the Tall Blacks to Nenad Vucinic and Henare.