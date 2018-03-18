TODAY |

Paul Henare resigns as Tall Blacks coach to explore opportunity in Japan

1 NEWS
More From
Basketball

Paul Henare has resigned as Tall Blacks coach to explore a coaching opportunity in Japan.

The resignation was announced on the Facebook page of Henare’s basketball academy.

"Our very own Paul Henare has stepped down as head coach of the Tall Blacks for a coaching opportunity in Japan," the post said. 

"This is a very exciting opportunity for coach Pauli, and we know he's going to do big things and represent us well over there."

Henare has been in the Tall Blacks role since 2015 and has previously coached the Breakers from 2016 to 2018.

Taul Blacks coach Paul Henare. Source: Photosport
More From
Basketball
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Angry Wallabies snap at journalists during testy news conference - 'complete joke'
2
All Blacks get Ireland in RWC quarter-finals, but how do other knockout games look?
3
'It's pushing our hotel around' - All Black captures raw power of Typhoon Hagibis
4
Ireland star Bundee Aki suspended for All Blacks' clash after copping three-match ban
5
'It must be weird' - Wallabies coach perplexed that Eddie Jones has Aussie league great in camp before quarter-final
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Grinning Steven Adams reflects on first NBA three-pointer - 'I had my eyes closed'
00:15

Australian NBA star Ben Simmons sends 76ers fans into frenzy after sinking rare three-pointer

Abercrombie pulls off huge dunk over NBA player as Breakers go down fighting to Memphis

Steven Adams hits first three-pointer of his NBA career to open scoring in pre-season game