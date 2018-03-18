Paul Henare resigns as Tall Blacks coach to explore opportunity in Japan

Paul Henare has resigned as Tall Blacks coach to explore a coaching opportunity in Japan.

The resignation was announced on the Facebook page of Henare’s basketball academy.

"Our very own Paul Henare has stepped down as head coach of the Tall Blacks for a coaching opportunity in Japan," the post said.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for coach Pauli, and we know he's going to do big things and represent us well over there."