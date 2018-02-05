Kiwi teen follows in her Tall Blacks father's footsteps set to play US college ball

Kiwi teenager Amiee Book is the latest young New Zealand athlete to be offered a basketball scholarship to play ball in the United States.

Book, 17, will link up with the Titans at California State Fullerton in California later in the year, following in her father's footsteps Ed, by playing college basketball in America.

Her mother Lisa is a former national league guard while her dad starred in the famous Tall Blacks team that finished fourth at the World Championships in 2002.

"He loves to talk about his old days," said Amiee.

"Oh it definitely seems long ago but it does seem nice to reminisce about the days," said Ed.

"But the biggest thing I'm looking forward to is watching Aimee going through and following her."

The former Tall Black has been able to keep a close eye on her progress, coaching Aimee throughout high school.

"My dad has been my biggest influence over the year, having someone who has already been there and done that is definitely the best resource you could have," said Amiee.