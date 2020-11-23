TODAY |

Kai Kara-Francis earns charity $5000 with half-court shot ahead of celeb basketball game

Source:  1 NEWS

Starship Hospital will receive an unexpected extra $5,000 donation ahead of Thursday's celebrity charity basketball match thanks to an impressive half-court shot by UFC fighter Kai Kara-France at practice.

Breakers owner Matt Walsh laid down the challenge and the UFC fighter didn't miss a beat. Source: Supplied

At the end of a recent training session for the All Star Celeb Slam, Breakers owner Matt Walsh issued a challenge to all the celebrities that he'd donate $5,000 if they sunk a shot from halfway on their first attempt.

Team Abercrombie teammates Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Shane Young both threw up attempts but were unsuccessful before Kara-France came through with the goods.

Kara-France lapped up the moment afterwards with Team Delany recruit, entrepreneur Nick Mowbray.

"It doesn't even matter if I win or lose," Kara-France said.

"It's all about the half-court shot."

Thursday's game at Spark Arena tips off at 7:30pm with limited tickets still available.

