Kai Kara-Francis earns charity $5000 with half-court shot ahead of celeb basketball game

Starship Hospital will receive an unexpected extra $5,000 donation ahead of Thursday's celebrity charity basketball match thanks to an impressive half-court shot by UFC fighter Kai Kara-France at practice.

At the end of a recent training session for the All Star Celeb Slam, Breakers owner Matt Walsh issued a challenge to all the celebrities that he'd donate $5,000 if they sunk a shot from halfway on their first attempt.

Team Abercrombie teammates Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Shane Young both threw up attempts but were unsuccessful before Kara-France came through with the goods.

Kara-France lapped up the moment afterwards with Team Delany recruit, entrepreneur Nick Mowbray.

"It doesn't even matter if I win or lose," Kara-France said.

"It's all about the half-court shot."