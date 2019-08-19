Highly-rated RJ Hampton quits Breakers, returns to US to prepare for NBA draft

RJ Hampton’s stint with the Breakers is over with the highly touted NBA prospect to return to the US to rehab his hip injury ahead of the NBA draft.

The point guard, who turns 19 on Friday, will take no part in the Breakers’ push for the NBL playoffs, the club confirmed this morning.

Hampton suffered a hip injury on December 6 and hasn’t been seen on the court since.

"He's got a hip injury that has influenced his back and he's not at a point where we're going to activate him for this game,” coach Dan Shamir said last month.

"We wish him well in his continued recovery and preparation for the NBA Draft and look forward to draft night when he will no doubt be a top pick," Breakers owner Matt Walsh said.



"We would like to thank RJ and his family for their time here in Auckland, we are proud to have played a role in such a talented young player on his journey to the NBA."

Hampton played 15 games for the Breakers in his first season as a professional, averaging 22.1 minutes, 8.8 points, 2.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds a game.