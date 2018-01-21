 

Basketball


'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs

You can take the NBA star out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the NBA star.

Steven Adams proved just that today in Oklahoma City's 148-124 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers after he show some of his Kiwi wit he uses in-game thanks to being mic'd up for the match.

The Kiwi centre was caught checking in on the opposition as well as giving some quirky supporting chants to his teammates.

"Hey mate, how we doin?" he asked one Cavaliers player.

Adams scored 25 points while adding 10 rebounds, a block and an assist to his statline in the record-breaking win for the Thunder.

The 148-124 win is the most points the Thunder have ever scored in a regular season game.

