Breakers star RJ Hampton to experience Kiwi culture with Bledisloe Cup test

By Zion Dayal

The New Zealand Breakers star signing RJ Hampton will get his first taste of Kiwi culture when he watches the All Blacks Bledisloe Cup test tonight.

The 18-year old, who arrived in New Zealand this morning, says he's looking forward to seeing his new mate TJ Perenara.

"I've talked to TJ probably like three times now over the course of the last month and I know he is one of the biggest names in New Zealand, so I mean I'm excited to go see him play tonight."

The clash for the Cup will be the first rubgy game Hampton has been to.