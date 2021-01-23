Breakers remain winless after back-to-back Adelaide defeats in NBL

The Breakers have lost for a second straight time to the Adelaide 36ers, going down 88-87 last night, to remain winless in the Australian Basketball League.

Breakers Tai Webster. Source: Getty

Adelaide stars Issac Humphries and Josh Giddey once again troubled the New Zealand side in South Australia.

The Breakers however did manage to pull the deficit to six at half time.

Finn Delany the best of the Breakers, scored 19 points while double digit hauls from the Webster brothers, Tai and Corey did see the Breakers later get within a point midway through the third quarter.

The New Zealand side were unable to capitalise on their momentum though as the 36ers recovered to blow the Breakers out of the water in the final quarter.

"We were very unhappy with this game," Breakers coach Dan Shamir said.

"We got back into the game but couldn't finish the comeback.

"Overall, we couldn't establish any rhythm and flow. We have a lot of work to do."