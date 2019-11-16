Breakers ordered to stand down star import Glen Rice Jnr by NBL after alleged assault

The Breakers have been ordered to stand down star import Glen Rice Jr from tonight’s game against the Perth Wildcats after an alleged assault in Auckland earlier this week.

The Basketball Australia integrity unit will conduct an investigation, the NBL said in a statement.

1 NEWS broke the story yesterday that Rice was arrested over an alleged assault with intent to injure.

The alleged incident occurred just 10 days after the former NBA player signed with the Breakers.

Breakers chief executive Matt Walsh confirmed the arrest.

“Glen alerted us to an incident the other night that he was out and got into a scuffle with some guys, he told us and we're aware of it, we're trying to get information,” Walsh told 1 NEWS.

“Like anyone on the team we'll give him the benefit of the doubt, innocent until proven guilty. I don't have much more information than you I imagine.”

The 28-year-old is the son of three-time NBA All Star Glen Rice.

He attended Georgia Tech but was dismissed by coach Brian Gregory in 2012 after multiple suspensions, the last involving a shooting outside an Atlanta nightclub.