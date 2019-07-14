Breakers attempting to sign former NBA All-Star Joakim Noah

The Breakers have launched an ambitious bid to sign former NBA All-Star Joakim Noah, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

A free agent after leaving the Memphis Grizzlies, 34-year old Noah is being pursued by the Breakers, having played alongside owner Matt Walsh at the University of Florida.

Taking to Twitter, New York Times writer Stein detailed the Breakers' attempt to bring the 2013 and 2014 All-Star to New Zealand.

"The @NZBreakers are trying to convince Joakim Noah to play in Australia's @nbl next season, league sources say, with Breakers owner Matt Walsh -- Noah's former collegiate teammate -- leading the recruitment," Stein wrote.

"Walsh sees Noah as the @NZBreakers' "dream signing," pitching it as a chance for Noah to sample a new world before returning to the NBA a la Andrew Bogut. Bogut had an MVP season with the @SydneyKings in 2018-19, then made a late-season move to Golden State after @nbl play ended."