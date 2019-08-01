TODAY |

Another injury blow for the Tall Blacks on the eve of the World Cup

1 NEWS
Another blow for the Tall Blacks a month out from the Basketball World Cup with the versatile Reuben Te Rangi ruled out of the tournament.

Just two days after captain Mika Vukona was ruled out with injury, the Wellington Saints guard is gone.

The 24-year-old was set to attend his first World Cup, but a scan on Tuesday revealed knee cartilage damage sustained during the local NBL semi-final.

The swingman's absence has caused a selection headache.

"It's on us to try with a way systematically both offensively and defensively to cover that void that he leaves," coach Paul Henare said.

The squad assembled in Auckland today with the team of 14 named Sunday.

The versatile Reuben Te Rangi was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
