After Aussie exile, Breakers to play final seven regular season games in NZ

The Breakers will return to New Zealand in mid-May to play their remaining NBL games after almost half a year based in Australia.

Tai Webster of the Breakers with the ball during the round 11 NBL match between the Brisbane Bullets and the New Zealand Breakers at Nissan Arena on March 27, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia. Source: Getty

The Breakers said in a statement they will take advantage of the trans-Tasman bubble and return home to New Zealand on May 16 ahead of their first of seven home games on May 20 at the Trusts Arena in Auckland.

Following that game against the Sydney Kings, the Breakers will play all six of their remaining games in New Zealand, with a “share” of those games to be held across Auckland and the regions.

Two other fixtures already confirmed are the Breakers’ May 30 match against the Bullets, which will be played at Spark Arena, and their final home game of the season against the Taipans which will head back to Trusts Arena.

The Breakers have been in Australia since in mid-December but staff have been working behind the scenes to get them back ever since, Breakers chief operating officer Lisa Edser said.

“It has been a long and somewhat lonely five months for everyone involved,” Edser said.

“To have the team confirmed as coming home and playing in front of fans, members, sponsors, friends, and family is really exciting.

“What we used to take for granted is actually very special these days, so we hope Breaker Nation will come out in force to show their support for the boys and enjoy some fantastic entertainment.”

When they suit up for their homecoming match next month, it will be almost 500 days since they played their last home game in Auckland, and when he takes the court it will mark eight years between Auckland Breakers games for Tai Webster.

“I haven’t played in Auckland for the Breakers for a very long time,” Webster said.

“It was when I was a development player but everyone tells me about the great energy and the fans all getting out behind the team. I’m extremely excited to get back out there and put on a show for the fans.”