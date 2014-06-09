 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Politics

01:55
NZ diplomat Terence O'Brien says NZ should be happy Clark has done such a good job at the UN.

Helen Clark's tenure at UN 'reflects well' on NZ

NZ diplomat Terence O'Brien says NZ should be happy Clark has done such a good job at the UN.

03:06
Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

Wall backlash erupts in America: Mexican president considering cancelling US trip

Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign.

00:40
"She has got more to give at an international level," says the Labour leader as the former PM prepares to quit the UN.

Watch: Andrew Little says he'd be surprised if Helen Clark came back to NZ

"She has got more to give at an international level."

02:25
It's happening. Donald Trump has signed off on the controversial, 3000km-long wall along the US border with Mexico.

Mexican President 'rejects' Donald Trump's plan to build wall

Enrique Pena Nieto didn't say if he'd attend next week's planned meeting.

00:52
A reporter asked Helen Clark if Eastern Europe should be getting the Secretary General position, given NZ's population was so small.

Flashback: Helen Clark's perfect response to reporter's question while pitching for UN top job

Helen Clark was on top form as she told the world why she should be the UN boss.

01:42

'We've set the quota' - PM sticking with NZ's refugee quota despite Trump's move to stem flow of refugees

Trump plans to put a temporary ban on people coming from some Muslim-majority countries.

00:12
Protesters climbed an 82.3m crane above the White House and unfurled a massive orange and yellow banner with the word "resist".

Protesters climb crane to unfurl massive orange 'resist' banner above White House

Greenpeace said the demonstration was "calling for those who want to resist Mr Trump's attacks on environmental, social, economic, and educational justice".

04:59
Our US Correspondent delves into the US President's 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraud.

Rebecca Wright: One thing we know about Donald Trump is that he likes to be the biggest and the best

Our US Correspondent delves into the US President's 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraud.

President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

President Trump to order major investigation into 'voter fraud'

Mr Trump has been fixated on his loss of the popular vote in the election.

00:15
Liddell met his new boss at a meeting with US car makers at the White House.

Hello Sir: Kiwi businessman Chris Liddell greets new boss President Trump

Chris Liddell will play a leading role in Trump's administration.

John Armstrong: Loser tag will haunt Hillary Clinton, but her message is to fight back against Trump

American politics is a harsh world with no second chances, says our columnist.

There are concerns that up to 80 CBD buildings may have been weakened by the quake, and the owners are being forced to conduct invasive tests.

Quake-hit building owners told to secure shaky masonry, facades within a year

Owners of 300 properties in Wellington, Marlborough and Kaikoura need to do the work.

White House calls for Barron Trump to be left out of the 'political spotlight'

It's been a long-standing tradition that the media leaves the children of the President alone.

00:31
The First Lady's forcing of a smile for her US President husband went on full display at the inauguration

Video: The awkward moment Melania Trump's smile turns into sad frown when Donald turns his back

The First Lady's expression dramatically changed once Donald wasn't looking.

TPP not only trade game in town: PM

Prime Minister Bill English says while the TPP is finished in its current form, New Zealand has a number of other trade deals in the works.

00:27
White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a reporter during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington.

'The biggest scandal in American history' – Trump team fails to provide evidence for voter fraud claims

Donald Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer says the president "continues to maintain the belief" millions voted illegally during the November elections.

00:42
The hotly contested Dakota Access pipeline now has the go ahead from the Trump administration.

Trump ignores all the protests and gives green light to Dakota Access and Keystone oil pipelines

The proposed Dakota Access pipeline has been hotly fought by environmental groups, who fear it will harm the fragile Pinelands.

03:28
Free trade supporters were dealt a big blow today, with Donald Trump making good on his promise to pull the US out of the TPP trade pact.

US-China trade war could put NZ in 'a very difficult situation' after Trump pulls pin on TPP

As promised, Trump signed an executive order removing the US from the trade agreement.

02:04
Andrew Little says after a series of resignations it could be grounds for an early election.

Election date to be set within weeks, says Bill English

It's still tipped for September, an indication given by former PM John Key.

01:59
The two politicians traded verbal bows at the Ratana Marae today.

No alliance likely between Gareth Morgan and Winston Peters after they trade jibes at Ratana

The Opportunities Party leader called the NZ First leader "an Uncle Tom" while Mr Peters labelled Mr Morgan a "toothless sheep".

01:51
Donald Trump held a business breakfast with 12 of America's leading CEOs, who said the meeting was "great" and "positive".

Trump praised by leading CEOs invited to share suggestions on how to create jobs for America

Donald Trump held a business breakfast with 12 of America's leading CEOs.

03:28
Free trade supporters were dealt a big blow today, with Donald Trump making good on his promise to pull the US out of the TPP trade pact.

'We need to start again' - anti-TPP campaigners see opportunity in Trump's withdrawl

The US is officially out of the 12-nation deal.

Donald Trump reinstitutes abortion policy

'He has turned his anti-women rhetoric into policy' - Trump signs executive order on abortions in room full of men

President Barack Obama ended the 'global gag rule' ban in 2009.

Breaking
02:30
The new PM has blasted Waitangi's organising committee, after they banned him from speaking at the powhiri.

Bill English accepts invite from Auckland marae to celebrate Waitangi Day

The Prime Minister is refusing to go to Waitangi if he can't speak.

Watch: 'I want to move seats!' Woman booted off flight for rambling tirade at Donald Trump supporter

Scott Koteskey was accused of "putting that man's fingers on the nuclear button".

00:34
Winston wasn't going to let Gareth Morgan get away with his 'Cheshire cat' jibe at Ratana.

Watch: 'It's been a long time since I've been ravaged by a toothless sheep' - Winston Peters serves an ace at Gareth Morgan

Peters wasn't going to let Gareth Morgan get away with his 'Cheshire cat' jibe at Ratana.

President Donald Trump, right, smiles with his son Barron as they view the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade for President Donald Trump in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Saturday Night Live writer suspended for offensive tweet about Barron Trump

Barron found support from Chelsea Clinton, with the former first daughter saying he "deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid."

00:37
Donald Trump is apparently 'cognizant' to those who took part in the Women's March protests against him.

'What is the president's message to the millions of people who protested?'

Donald Trump is apparently 'cognizant' to those who took part in the Women's March protests against him.

01:01
White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington.

'It was the most watched inauguration' - Donald Trump's press secretary holds firm on audience number and it gets awkward

"I'm pretty sure Reagan didn't have Facebook or YouTube", says Sean Spicer.

02:15
It's the reporting of crowd size at the inauguration at the weekend that has got under President Trump's skin.

White House chief of staff: 'There's an obsession by the media to delegitimise this president'

Crowd size at the inauguration has got under President Trump's skin.

loading error

refresh

POPULAR

FEATURED

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:54
2
The All Blacks winger and Fatima Savea bust out all the moves to Bruno Mars' hit song That's What I Like.

Watch: Julian Savea 'getting lit with wifey' in romantic Bruno Mars car duet

3

Police car allegedly stolen during breath test and set alight

00:33
4
The bonding experience was unlike any other Stevoni Doyle of Utah has experienced in over a decade of fostering dogs.

Watch: 'Pitbulls get a bad rap' but loving dog places her newborn litter in foster carer's lap

5
Taylors Mistake beach looking green

Why has a popular Christchurch beach turned a 'lovely' shade of green?


00:51
They haven’t played each other since 1998, and Williams says she’s inspired by Lucic-Baroni’s hard road back to the court.

Watch: Gracious Serena Williams heaps praise on Lucic-Baroni's inspirational comeback from abusive childhood

Williams says she's followed Lucic-Baroni's hard road back to the court.

01:43
The owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on SH1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Campervans rescued after two months idle on Kaikoura coast

Their owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on State Highway 1 to retrieve their vehicles.

03:06
Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

Wall backlash erupts in America: Mexican president considering cancelling US trip

Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign.

00:40
The veteran tennis player hasn’t been in a grand slam final for eight years.

Dancing with disbelief! Watch Venus Williams scream in elation after securing Aussie Open finals spot

The veteran tennis player hasn’t been in a grand slam final for eight years.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ