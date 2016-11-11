The US president-elect says his enemies of 2016 have "lost so badly".
Dozens of Russian diplomats were told to leave the US over the election hacking scandal.
Two busloads of protestors drove from Hawke's Bay to take part, waving Israeli flags.
The tweet shows a photo of a duckling with the word LAME, supposedly referencing Obama's period in office.
The comments came after NZ led a motion criticising Israeli settlements as violating international law.
Donald Trump is touting plans by a Japanese mogul to bring 8,000 jobs to the United States.
Israel says Mr Kerry's speech has only heightened tensions in the region.
The false and rather ludicrous claim of victory reveals the degree to which the Democrats are deluding themselves, writes our columnist.
Diplomatic resolutions soured after NZ co-sponsored a UN resolution criticising Israeli settlements.
It comes days after the UN voted to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, a move Trump was against.
The US president's statements in a podcast, released today, led to President-elect Donald Trump speaking out on Twitter.
In 2016 we saw political conflict and controversy but the year will be remembered for the resignation of a PM.
2016 will go down as the year of big surprises for politics around the world.
It's an effort to eliminate any conflicts of interest before the President-elect takes office next month.
They were arrested for for allegedly supporting terrorist organisations or insulting officials on social media.
Foreign Minister Murray McCully says the vote should come as no surprise to anyone despite Israel option to withdraw its ambassador from here following the decision.
Ms Kaye is the incumbent and will be seeking a fourth term as the electorate's MP.
A man says his husband earlier chased Ivanka and Jared Kushner in the terminal.
Trump's Twitter outburst comes after he met military procurement officers.
From John Key quitting as Prime Minister to Donald Trump winning the US election, 2016 has been the year of the political upset.
The Roy Morgan poll shows that an election held now would have a close result.
Collins is putting a brave public face on her demotion, but will be seething inside, our columnist writes.
Trump formally passed the 270 vote mark, although there were some who still couldn't accept it.
The Parliamentary year officially came to an end today after English's new line-up was confirmed.
"Would you ever run for office?" Oprah fired at Michelle Obama in an interview aired today.
The PM denied he is running scared after National list MP Parmjeet Parmar lost the Mt Roskill seat.
New Minister for Women Paula Bennett is sometimes too busy to be a feminist.
Despite the noise outside state Capitols, the voting inside for the Electoral College went pretty much as planned.
The Cabinet is sworn in at Government House in with the PM cracking a joke, but also talking about 'responsibility'.
Paula Bennett will be Minister for Police, Women, Tourism, Climate Change, State Services, plus Deputy Prime Minister.
