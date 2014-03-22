 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Politics

00:24
The veteran singer caused a stir with her expletive-laden anti-Trump speech.

Watch: 'I have thought a lot about blowing up the White House' - riled up Madonna speaks at Women's March protest

The veteran singer caused a stir with her expletive-laden anti-Trump speech.

02:06
The Green's Julie Anne Genter is taking on the Mt Albert electorate, which is a strong Labour seat.

'We're about to make sure that that tradition continues' - Labour launches Mt Albert campaign

A battle is expected between Jacinda Ardern and Green Party candidate Julie Anne Genter.

01:08
The new US president said he would give the Central Intelligence Agency 'so much backing'.

'I am so behind you' - Trump tries to mend relationship with CIA during first day as US President

Donald Trump's first stop as US President was to the CIA headquarters.

00:34
1 NEWS spoke to an American woman in Washington who said people needed to give President Trump a chance at the top job.

Video: 'He's the man' - American couple putting faith in President Trump, hoping he can turn things around

An American couple told 1 NEWS people needed to give President Trump a chance.

Women with bright pink hats and signs begin to gather early and are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency.

Thousands of women descend on DC to push back against new president

The turnout estimate for the march now stands at 500,000 people.

05:28
The businessman and reality TV star told America to "always pursue solidarity", but it's been a difficult pill to swallow for many.

He's hired: President Trump lays into predecessor, labelling America as 'carnage'

The businessman and reality TV star told America to "always pursue solidarity", but it's been a difficult pill to swallow for many.

02:13
Thousands in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch hoped to move Washington and convince the new president to change tack.

'It's a disaster for the world' - NZ's major cities take part in worldwide movement against Donald Trump

Thousands in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch hoped to move Washington and convince the new president to change tack.

00:21
In true modern day fashion, social media is already awash with memes mocking the uncomfortable moment.

Internet squirms over Michelle Obama and Melania Trump's awkward gift exchange

Social media is already awash with memes mocking the uncomfortable moment.

Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US Presidential inauguration: Climate change and LGBT rights pages of White House website removed

See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

01:16
Mike Pence has taken the oath this morning at the inauguration of new President Donald Trump.

'I Michael Richard Pence do solemnly swear' - USA's 45th vice-President sworn into office

Mike Pence has taken the oath this morning at the inauguration of President Trump.

00:46
Barack and Michelle Obama shook hands with President and First Lady Trump cordially before heading away.

Farewell! Departing President Barack Obama waves goodbye before being choppered away from White House

Barack and Michelle Obama shook hands with President and First Lady Trump cordially before heading away.

00:40
President Donald Trump has vowed that every decision on trade and taxes, among other things, would be made to benefit American workers.

President Donald Trump's inaugural speech: 'From this day forward, it's only going to be America first'

President Donald Trump has vowed that every decision on trade and taxes, among other things, would be made to benefit American workers.

Protesters burn signs outside the National Press Building ahead of the presidential inauguration, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

'Stand up to Trump' - chaotic scenes at protests ahead of Trump's inauguration

Spirited marches and demonstrations unfolded worldwide overnight in protest of Donald Trump's inauguration.

00:30
Donald Trump is this morning being sworn in as the 45th President of the USA.

A cordial president - Donald Trump walks out for his inauguration, gives Obamas gracious handshakes

Donald Trump is this morning being sworn in as the 45th President of the USA.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington today.

'It all begins today' - Trump to become America's 45th president

Trump will put Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

02:54
America correspondent Rebecca Wright brings us the latest, just hours before Donald Trump is sworn in.

The day many thought would never happen – Donald Trump poised to become President of the US

America correspondent Rebecca Wright brings us the latest from Washington DC.

01:48
Mark Gilbert is leaving Wellington for home tonight after being withdrawn from his duties.

'I'm hoping he will rise to the occasion' – outgoing US Ambassador hopeful about Donald Trump

Mark Gilbert is leaving Wellington for home tonight after being withdrawn from his duties.

00:30
Ivanka says the idea she will replace step-mother Melania is "inappropriate".

Ivanka Trump slams suggestions she will perform First Lady duties

Ivanka says the idea she will replace step-mother Melania is "inappropriate".

00:34
Ahead of his inauguration tomorrow, Trump joined VP Mike Pence to honour US servicemen.

A solemn Donald Trump lays wreath at war memorial

Ahead of his inauguration tomorrow, Trump joined VP Mike Pence to honour US servicemen.

Obama lashes out at Congress over Guantanamo detention centre

Mr Obama pledged at the start of his presidency to close the facility.

00:31
Defeated leader Yahya Jammeh refuses to hand power over to elected president Adama Barrow causing fears of violence.

Gambian streets eerily quiet as political crisis deepens

Defeated leader Yahya Jammeh refuses to hand power over to elected president Adama Barrow.

Video: 'Certainly this is the inauguration that no one in the news media was ready for' - Trump arrives in Washington DC

As the president-elect left New York behind, the capital braced for an onslaught of inaugural crowds.

00:37
The British Prime Minister says she doesn’t expect failure as she negotiates Britain's departure from the EU.

British PM already discussing future trade ties with NZ, Australia and India

May said Britain is looking to strike trade deals with "old friends" and "new allies."

02:25
For eight years, Barack Obama has entered the White House briefing room knowing his actions would be held to account.

'You're not meant to be sycophants, you're supposed to be sceptics' - Obama's final message to the press

Barack Obama has left the White House briefing room for one final time.

00:53
The outgoing president maintains that his conversations with the president-elect have been cordial.

Obama's advice for Trump: This is a job of such magnitude you can't do it by yourself

He maintains his conversations with president-elect have been cordial.

00:40
Barack Obama says his children don't want to follow in his footsteps.

Obama: Malia and Sasha don't have any interest in politics

Barack Obama says his children don't want to follow in his footsteps.

00:34
The US President defends his commute of Manning, saying her sentence was very disproportionate to what other leakers had received.

Watch: Barack Obama defends slashing Chelsea Manning's 'tough prison sentence' by 29 years

Obama said Manning received a sentence that was harsher than other leakers have received.

01:06
The president says he's enjoyed working with the press over the course of his two terms.

'You've kept us honest' – Barack Obama thanks the media for making his team work better

The president says he's enjoyed working with the press over the course of his two terms.

00:12
This is the final time as president Barack Obama will hold a press conference.

Barack Obama cracks jokes in signature style in parting words as President

This is the final time as president Barack Obama will hold a press conference.

Obama expected to defend decision to pardon whistleblower

He commuted Chelsea Manning's 35-year jail sentence after she had served six years.

loading error

refresh

POPULAR

FEATURED

00:29
1
Trees and power lines came down all across the city, with one destroying a bus stop in New Windsor.

Wild storm update: 9,500 Auckland homes still without power, new outages reported

00:29
2
Police in Bristol mistakenly Tasered the race relations advisor who they thought was a man wanted by police.

Video: Horrifying moment UK police officers Taser race relations advisor in the face

3
Cardrona got a dumping of 20cm of snow overnight, putting a halt on summer activities.

Will it be a summer snowfall record? Cardrona gets a dumping of at least 20cm of snow

02:39
4
The 26-year-old man who deliberately ran down pedestrians in Bourke Street Mall was already known to police and on bail.

Melbourne car attack death toll rises, three-month-old baby fifth victim

00:31
5
Alana McIsaac uploaded to Facebook dashcam footage of her drive along Tamaki Drive, advising all to stay safe.

That escalated quickly! Woman videos thrilling drive along Auckland road as strong wind and rain intensifies

00:29
Trees and power lines came down all across the city, with one destroying a bus stop in New Windsor.

Wild storm update: 9,500 Auckland homes still without power, new outages reported

One person was critically injured after a large tree fell on a car on the Southern motorway, near Drury last night.

Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US Presidential inauguration: Climate change and LGBT rights pages of White House website removed

See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ