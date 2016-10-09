 

00:49
The President-elect says he believes the UK is "doing great" since voting to leave the EU.

'I thought the UK was so smart in getting out' - Donald Trump gushes over Brexit vote

02:03
The announcement follows a long campaign by environmentalists.

Govt proposing to ban plastic microbeads in body scrubs, household products

The announcement follows a long campaign by environmentalists.

00:46
At one point in the skit "Trump" said 'I'm about to be President, we're all going to die'.

Video: Alec Baldwin sends up (another) hilarious Trump SNL skit: 'I'm about to be president, we're all going to die'

At one point in the skit "Trump" said 'I'm about to be President, we're all going to die'.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

Winston Peters 'misleading' Pike River victims' families over mine re-entry – Bill English

01:43
Congressman John Lewis has spoken out against the president-elect, saying he isn't a legitimate president.

Donald Trump slammed for Twitter attack on civil rights icon

02:01
The NZ First leader told families at a public meeting the Government has failed to keep its promise.

'He's going to support us' - Pike River families hopeful Winston Peters support enough to re-enter mine

01:24
Two former first daughters have written to Sasha and Malia Obama, proving that bonds can form despite political differences.

Heart-warming farewell note to outgoing president's daughters

02:53
The president-elect's pick for National Security Adviser is under fire for an ill-timed call to the Russian ambassador.

New questions about Donald Trump's ties to Kremlin as inauguration looms

00:53
"The UK hasn't negotiated its own trade deal in four decades - they don't know how to do it", Richard Quest says.

'How does New Zealand do it?' - CNN anchor says Brits want to learn negotiating from us

02:06
The Green's Julie Anne Genter is taking on the Mt Albert electorate, which is a strong Labour seat.

Green Party candidate in battle for Mt Albert promising clean fight: 'Jacinda and I are interested in a different kind of politics'

The Green's Julie Anne Genter will have a go.

00:34
The soon-to-be head of Department of Housing and Urban Development made the unfortunate gaff during his confirmation hearing.

Ben Carson: 'It will not be my intention to benefit any American'

00:48
Obama's VP struggled to keep his emotions in check as he received America's highest civilian honour.

Watch: Barack Obama surprises tear-eyed bestie Joe Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom

White House criticises Trump's treatment of CNN reporter

Trump lashed out at CNN's Jim Acosta refusing to take his question and calling CNN and Buzzfeed "fake news."

00:55
The actor didn't hold back when talking about the controversial Presidential hopeful, saying he'd like to "punch him in the face".

'I share your sentiments about punks and bullies' - De Niro defends Streep over Trump criticism

The multiple Oscar-winner wrote a letter of support to his The Deer Hunter co-star.

The outgoing US President reflected on the past and the future in his final address.

Republican Senate take first steps to repeal Obamacare

Obamacare has extended health insurance to about 20 million Americans since 2010.

02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

00:28
The Oscar winner says Trump has no confidence and is looking for validation.

Ben Affleck: Donald Trump's bravado is just 'veiled insecurity'

01:26
Marcus Lloyd joined others in Dakota protesting against an underground pipeline.

Trump's pick for energy secretary steps down from involvement in Standing Rock pipeline

Marcus Lloyd joined others in Dakota protesting against an underground pipeline.

00:23
The PM says our country "doesn't attract too much attention" but "we need to be vigilant".

Bill English 'doesn't know' whether Russia spies on NZ

'Your organisation is terrible' – President-elect Donald Trump in vicious clash with respected CNN reporter

Jim Acosta demanded an opportunity to speak, but Trump wasn't having a bar of it.

00:54
The President-elect came out against the intelligence community, but had some words of praise for the media.

'I think it's a disgrace' - Donald Trump press conference dominated by 'fake news' links to Russia

The President-elect came out against the intelligence community, but had some words of praise for the media.

01:13
Mr Taurua said a letter written over Mr English's right to speak "didn't say what I thought it meant".

John Armstrong: The tiresome antics at Waitangi have undermined the power and symbolism of the occasion

Bill English's decision to follow in John Key's footsteps and not attend Waitangi is the right one, our columnist writes.

Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson with the story of a man waiting for the US President-elect to cough up the money he's owed.

Trump denounces report Russia had info on him

An unsubstantiated report claims Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him.

02:23
Prime Minister Bill English is on a meet and greet with European leaders, where he's talking security and trade.

New Zealand looks to be on track for free trade deal with EU

02:35
The outgoing US President reflected on the past and the future in his final address.

'We are all in this together, we rise or fall as one' - Obama uses farewell speech to appeal for unity

The outgoing US President reflected on the past and the future in his final address.

01:13
Mr Taurua said a letter written over Mr English's right to speak "didn't say what I thought it meant".

Northland iwi leader says sorry to Bill English over decision not to go to Waitangi

01:23
First lady Michelle Obama hugs President Barack Obama after his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Watch: Barack Obama sheds a tear thanking Michelle for her support after 'taking on a role she didn't ask for'

First lady Michelle Obama hugs President Barack Obama after his farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago.

00:44
'Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women'.

'Of all I have done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad' - tearful Obama thanks daughters in farewell speech

00:37
Obama says bolder action needs to be taken on tackling climate change for future generations.

Barack Obama: 'To deny climate change denies the spirit of our nation'

00:33
Barack Obama says he will help transition his government to Trump's as smoothly as he can.

Video: Obama hushes boos when referring to Donald Trump

00:59
1
Esther Pakura says 16-year-old Jacob loved life, his friends, and his skateboard. He died in a suspected hit and run at the weekend.

Esther Pakura says 16-year-old Jacob loved life, his friends, and his skateboard. He died in a suspected hit and run at the weekend.

2
Australia's Nick Kyrgios waves to the crowd after defeating Portugal's Gastao Elias in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Kyrgios' new approach: Keep calm and move on at Aussie Open


3
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

00:10
4
The Highlanders centre clearly wants to make an impact in 2017, judging by this eye-popping pre-season workout.

Watch: All Black Malakai Fekitoa prepares for new season by squatting humongous weights at the gym

00:26
5
The Kiwi star had to be taken from the court after this incident in OKC's 122-118 win over Sacramento.

Video: Steven Adams suffers nasty head knock during NBA win

02:01
We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

'I've always wanted to know where I came from' – Kiwi mum goes online to track down birth parents

We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

01:55
It's full steam ahead for work to repair the South Island's damaged main trunk line.

'I noticed the ground opening up...that's when I knew we were in trouble' - locomotive engineer reflects on Kaikoura quake experience

It's full steam ahead for work to repair the South Island's damaged main trunk line.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.


 
