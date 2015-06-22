 

Auckland turned on clear skies as the PM kicked off his day of official engagements.

Video: Stirring Waitangi Day powhiri for Bill English at Orakei marae

The comedy actress gave an spot on performance of Sean Spicer in the Saturday Night Live sketch.

Watch: Shouting Melissa McCarthy gives hilarious impression of Trump's Press Secretary on SNL

The US President is adamant the block will be overturned and an appeal has already been lodged.

'We will win' - Trump remains defiant as federal judge suspends travel ban

The PM now knows that whatever he says to Trump may come out in the media, says our Political Editor.

Prime Minister 'not nervous' ahead of highly anticipated phone call with President Trump

Labour's sexual violence spokesperson, Poto Williams, says without an apology she can't support the newly announced Labour candidate.

Watch: Newly named Labour candidate Willie Jackson's 'Roast Busters' interview comes back to haunt him

The Labour leader says he'd visit Waitangi each year but would boycott the marae if necessary.

'It is wrong' - Andrew Little condemns media blackouts during Waitangi celebrations

Those impacted by the quake were treated to some special back-to-school stationery.

Govt funding boost of $900k spread across NZ to help Kiwis get disaster ready

It came as the NZ First leader and local Ngapuhi iwi member tried to talk to media in the lower marae's grounds.

Video: 'Winston can you please move off the grass' – NZ First leader bites back after being told to get off Te Tii marae

President Trump fires back at judge after having his travel ban blocked

Mr Little today confirmed Mr Jackson, a former MP will stand on Labour's list.

Former MP and broadcaster Willie Jackson to stand for Labour Party in General Election

1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Political leaders to kick of Waitangi celebrations today at Te Tii Marae

The former Alliance MP today dodged media's questions over whether he'll stand for Labour.

'You need a good mix' - Willie Jackson hints he will stand as Labour MP at September election

Kellyanne Conway spoke about a massacre that never happened while defending President Trump's immigration ban.

Trump aide Kellyanne Conway says she misspoke about 'massacre' in US by Iraqi refugees that didn't happen

It's been a series of embarrassing revelations about a phone call between Trump and Turnbull.

Bruce Springsteen tells Aussie crowd: 'We stand before you as embarrassed Americans tonight'

The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

Three mayors from NZ's poorest regions calling for power to tackle their poverty battles

White House Spokesman Sean Spicer suggests Trump will allow the deal with Australia about refugee resettlement to go forward.

'Haha! Depends on your definition of cordial' - Aussie PM amused at interest in his chat with Trump, but remains coy

'Our response should be based on facts, not fear' - Angelina Jolie says Trump's refugee ban not the American way

The PM isn't worried that he will have a similar conversation with the US president that the Australian Prime Minister had.

'I'm not nervous' - Bill English unfazed about chatting with Donald Trump after Aussie PM suffers 'worst call ever'

One protester is holding a placard stating "7299 miles away, and still terrified".

'No hatred, no fear, refugees are welcome here' - protest mob swarms US Embassy in Wellington

Sean Spicer's attempt at dealing with the fall out with the Trump/Turnbull phone call hits a snag.

Insult to injury? Trump's mouthpiece gets Malcolm Turnbull's name wrong, calls him 'Trumble'

The Prime Minister attended the Iwi Leaders Forum at the Copthorne, Bay of Islands this morning.

Prime Minister Bill English meets iwi leaders at Waitangi

President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

'When you hear about the tough phone calls I'm having' - Trump defends blunt conversations with world leaders

The PM now knows that whatever he says to Trump may come out in the media, says our Political Editor.

Corin Dann: Bill English will be very nervous about phone conversation with Trump

Prime Minister Bill English made the announcement in his state of the nation speech today.

Victim Support welcome police boost, want equal investment in victims

Multiple sources have told 1 NEWS the talkback host was tempted with promises of a high-list place.

Former Labour Party MP threatens to resign life membership over 'waka jumper' Willie Jackson

Help could be on the way for Hawke's Bay after PM Bill English today announced more police officers for regional areas.

'They never seem to be around when you need them' - promised boost to police numbers welcomed

The university has cancelled Milo Yiannopoulos's speech after 1,500 protesters caused chaos.

Video: California uni students ignite bonfire as violent protests force cancellation of Trump-supporting-speaker

Rumours are swirling that Jackson, a Maori Party member, could take a high place on the Labour list at this year's election.

'Willie Jackson would have plenty to offer Labour' - Andrew Little admits speaking with broadcaster

Not a care in the world! Jandal-wearing Barack and Michelle Obama chill on Richard Branson's private island

President Trump responded to Enrique Peña Nieto in a Tweet saying, “it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting”.

Donald Trump threatens to invade Mexico to stop 'bad hombres down there'

Australian PM, Malcolm Turnbull’s now infamous phone call with Donald Trump has been the topic of a Saturday Night Live skit.

'No refugees, America first, Australia sucks' – Trump's phone call with Turnbull becomes butt of SNL joke

The comedy actress gave an spot on performance of Sean Spicer in the Saturday Night Live sketch.

Watch: Shouting Melissa McCarthy gives hilarious impression of Trump's Press Secretary on SNL

Qatar Airways' flight QR920 arrived in Auckland after a 17 hour 45 minutes long flight from Doha.

Watch: World's longest commercial flight arrives in Auckland

Video: Alessia Cara nails hilarious 'Baa Baa Black Sheep' parody of Lorde on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show

Boult's career-best figures of 6-33 ensured that New Zealand took the three-match series 2-0.

Watch: Trent Boult rips through Australia with six wickets to reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

02:08
The Prime Minister spoke at Orakei marae in Auckland after deciding not to travel to Waitangi.

Bill English attends Auckland marae for Waitangi Day celebrations after controversial weekend

The Deputy Prime Minister led the Government delegation onto the grounds for the dawn ceremony this morning.

'To live the life we would love' - Paula Bennett leads prayers at Waitangi Treaty Grounds

Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.


 
