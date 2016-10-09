The President-elect says he believes the UK is "doing great" since voting to leave the EU.
The 5mm beads absorb toxins and end up in the ocean, the bellies of sea creatures and the food chain.
The comedy act included Baldwin's Trump engaging in a humorous attack on Buzzfeed and CNN journalists.
The NZ First leader has said re-entry into the mine is non-negotiable in any coalition deal.
Congressman John Lewis has spoken out against the president-elect, saying he isn't a legitimate president.
Two former first daughters have written to Sasha and Malia Obama, proving that bonds can form despite political differences.
The president-elect's pick for National Security Adviser is under fire for an ill-timed call to the Russian ambassador.
"The UK hasn't negotiated its own trade deal in four decades - they don't know how to do it", Richard Quest says.
The Green's Julie Anne Genter will have a go.
Ben Carson had an unfortunate slip up during his confirmation hearing.
The VP received the medal - the highest US civilian honour - at the White House.
Trump lashed out at CNN's Jim Acosta refusing to take his question and calling CNN and Buzzfeed "fake news."
The multiple Oscar-winner wrote a letter of support to his The Deer Hunter co-star.
Obamacare has extended health insurance to about 20 million Americans since 2010.
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.
The Oscar winner says Trump has no confidence and is looking for validation.
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry sat on two boards involved in the project.
Why someone would want to interfere with our elections is hard to imagine, the PM says.
Jim Acosta demanded an opportunity to speak, but Trump wasn't having a bar of it.
The President-elect did have some nice things to say about the media, however.
Bill English's decision to follow in John Key's footsteps and not attend Waitangi is the right one, our columnist writes.
An unsubstantiated report claims Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him.
Prime Minister Bill English is on a meet and greet with European leaders, where he's talking security and trade.
The outgoing US President reflected on the past and looked to the future in his final address.
Ngapuhi elder Kingi Taurua called Mr English a "spoilt child" following his decision not to attend Waitangi.
Michelle Obama received a standing ovation during a moving moment in her husband's speech.
Obama has given his final national address before Donald Trump takes the top spot.
Obama says bolder action needs to be taken on tackling climate change for future generations.
Barack Obama says he will help transition his government to Trump's as smoothly as he can.
