From now on the PM will be looking to put the focus very firmly on growing NZ's economy.
The General Election will be held on September 23 and some key players are already jockeying for position.
Peter Thiel had high profile Kiwi backers including TradeMe founder Sam Morgan.
Neil Gorsuch is the youngest nominee in 25 years.
Bill English has announced the date of the 2017 General Election.
Co-leader struggled to be even slightly interesting, says our columnist.
MP Marama Davidson says the Greens are going to "take the lead and do the Government's work for them".
The ministry hired a production company to film five leadership videos last year.
Attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions was one of Trump's first supporters.
The Labour leader makes it very clear how he thinks Bill English should have reacted.
Greg O'Connor is seeking nomination to stand in the Ohariu seat.
The election is widely expected to take place in September.
The former Conservative Party leader took a case against John Stringer.
Thousands blocked the street outside 10 Downing Street, protesting against President Trump's travel ban on seven mainly Muslim countries.
And in an unprecedented move, US diplomats around the world are set to formally criticise the president's immigration restrictions, through a 'dissent cable'.
Samira Dahir was to be united with her daughter this week.
Sally Yates directed her staff not to defend Trump's controversial executive order.
Barack Obama praised protesters who amassed in opposition to Trump's immigration orders.
The Culture, Media and Sport Committee probe begins today.
The Breakfast club get stuck into Bill English's reaction to Trump.
New Zealand's migration boom showed no sign of easing in December
Nine people have been released after being detained overnight in the wake of Trump's travel ban.
The US president claims he knows Chuck Schumer and doesn't "see him as a crier".
Dr Samira Asgari had her visa approved and was about to board a plane to the US when she was told she was no longer allowed to enter the US.
Mr English passed today on the chance to say if he was "disgusted" about Trump's controversial policy.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds his ground on the controversial policy during The White House briefing today.
Trump's stance comes as protests continue around the US over his immigration order.
The PM is given the chance to join other global leaders in saying he is 'disgusted' by Trump's policy.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson called Trump's travel ban 'un-American and unlawful'.
Our US Correspondent updates Breakfast with the mood in the US over the controversial travel ban.
