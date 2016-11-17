 

° / °

02:30
The new PM has blasted Waitangi's organising committee, after they banned him from speaking at the powhiri.

'I don't have to go onto that marae if the arrangements aren't respectful for New Zealanders' - Bill English

Bill English off to meet world leaders on first big overseas trip as PM

He will meet with Theresa May and Angela Merkel.

Sir Bruce Slane

Tributes flow after NZ's first privacy commissioner Sir Bruce Slane dies

Sir Bruce was known as "the father of New Zealand privacy law and practice".

02:32
The nation has raised eyebrows for aligning with countries like Russia and China, and watering down NZ and Australia's Pacific influence.

Fiji looking to become global player after years of exclusion

00:59
Mark Gilbert had hoped to have at least another week to tie things up, but it isn't going to happen that way.

US ambassador to NZ packing bags after Trump's abrupt diplomat call

'It is a wasted opportunity' - Labour accuses government of not using purchasing power for electric cars

The government purchased eight electric cars over six months last year.

00:27
The book contains numerous notes pointing out the propaganda and mistakes throughout the notorious text.

Annotated version of Hitler's 'Mein Kampf' a bestseller in Germany

Bill English to head to Europe to reaffirm that NZ is a 'committed friend and partner'

The new PM will meet both Theresa May and Angela Merkel during his trip.

President elect Trump and wife Melania headed to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave to discuss the transition of power.

Donald Trump: 'Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies'

The US president-elect says his enemies of 2016 have "lost so badly".

00:21
New Zealand played a big part bringing about the resolution condemning Israel's settlement policy.

Watch: Protesters march against NZ Government's support of UN's Israel resolution

Two busloads of protestors drove from Hawke's Bay to take part, waving Israeli flags.

The duckling is in reference to Obama as he nears the end of his "lame duck" period in office.

'Lame' - Russian Embassy responds to US sanctions with a meme

The tweet shows a photo of a duckling with the word LAME, supposedly referencing Obama's period in office.

01:54
Foreign Minister Murray McCully says the vote should come as no surprise to anyone despite Israel option to withdraw its ambassador from here following the decision.

NZ slammed for 'projecting its own historical and moral failings on its aboriginal population' on Israel

The comments came after NZ led a motion criticising Israeli settlements as violating international law.

00:33
Donald Trump is touting plans by a Japanese mogul to bring 8,000 jobs to the United States.

'Spirit and the hope' – credited by Trump for US job boost

00:47
The US Secretary of State says both Palestinian and Israeli leaders have to act now if they want to secure peace.

Israel slams John Kerry's peace speech as a 'pathetic step'

Israel says Mr Kerry's speech has only heightened tensions in the region.

John Armstrong: Obama sounds like a whining loser claiming he would've beaten Trump in US election

The false and rather ludicrous claim of victory reveals the degree to which the Democrats are deluding themselves, writes our columnist.

01:54
'No further sanctions' against New Zealand- Israeli embassy

Diplomatic resolutions soured after NZ co-sponsored a UN resolution criticising Israeli settlements.

Trump formally passed the 270 vote mark, although there were some who still couldn't accept it.

Donald Trump labels the UN a 'club for people to talk and have a good time'

It comes days after the UN voted to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, a move Trump was against.

00:35
Donald Trump and Barrack Obama.

Obama 'confident' he would have won Presidential election against Trump

The US president's statements in a podcast, released today, led to President-elect Donald Trump speaking out on Twitter.

00:59
The Prime Minister today announced his resignation.

John Key's resignation tops turbulent year in NZ politics

In 2016 we saw political conflict and controversy but the year will be remembered for the resignation of a PM.

04:10
2016 will go down as the year of big surprises for politics around the world.

Year in review: US presidency trumps political year of European unease and retirements

The President-elect was asked if he still stood by his comments that it was only an attack on Christians.

Donald Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid investigation

It's an effort to eliminate any conflicts of interest before the President-elect takes office next month.

03:45
President Erdogan seems to have restored stability after the nation was thrown into turmoil today.

Turkey arrests 1,656 social media users since summer

They were arrested for for allegedly supporting terrorist organisations or insulting officials on social media.

01:54
Israel swiftly responds to UNSC's vote to condemn Palestinian settlement programme

Foreign Minister Murray McCully says the vote should come as no surprise to anyone despite Israel option to withdraw its ambassador from here following the decision.

Nikki Kaye confirms run for Auckland Central seat in next year's election

Ms Kaye is the incumbent and will be seeking a fourth term as the electorate's MP.

Tweet about Ivanka Trump

'Your father is ruining the country' - couple booted off flight for 'harassing' Ivanka Trump

A man says his husband earlier chased Ivanka and Jared Kushner in the terminal.

00:33
The President-elect was asked if he still stood by his comments that it was only an attack on Christians.

Donald Trump says US must 'greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability'

Trump's Twitter outburst comes after he met military procurement officers.

02:59
Jack Tame covered the incredible campaign as the 1 NEWS US correspondent.

2016: A look back at a tumultuous year in politics here and around the globe

From John Key quitting as Prime Minister to Donald Trump winning the US election, 2016 has been the year of the political upset.

01:52
The Parliamentary year officially came to an end today after English's new line-up was confirmed.

National support falls in latest poll, but it's unclear if PM change is behind it

The Roy Morgan poll shows that an election held now would have a close result.

John Armstrong: Judith Collins made a massive miscalculation and is paying the price

Collins is putting a brave public face on her demotion, but will be seething inside, our columnist writes.

02:15
Trump formally passed the 270 vote mark, although there were some who still couldn't accept it.

US Electoral College confirms Donald Trump as next President, despite bid to deny him the White House

POPULAR

FEATURED

1
Police cordon in Te Atatu, Auckland.

Body found on West Auckland footpath

00:33
2
Without saying his name, the actress took a stab at the President-elect during her acceptance speech.

'Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood' - Trump responds to star's Golden Globe speech

00:15
3
The actor has recently separated from Angelina Jolie, and was given a heartening welcome before introducing a clip from Moonlight.

Watch: Brad Pitt given rousing welcome to Golden Globes stage amid nasty divorce

00:36
4
Evie Amati, 24, has been charged over the attack and will face court on Thursday.

Graphic video: The moment a woman strolls into Sydney store and allegedly whacks two people in head with axe


5

New Zealand seen in summer glory from the International Space Station

00:30
A local man did his best to try and rescue the animal at St Kilda Beach yesterday.

Watch: Fearless man pulls distressed shark from shallows of Melbourne's St Kilda Beach

Vincent De Robillard's evening at St Kilda turned into a dangerous rescue operation.

01:32
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

00:37
Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

Graphic: The 28 places in NZ that had the warmest year on record in 2016

00:24
The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

'It's hard work posing' - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen take break from photos, sit on red carpet

00:30
Footage released by Israeli police shows the immediate aftermath of the attack which saw four people killed.

Watch: Chaotic scenes in aftermath of deadly Palestinian truck attack in Jerusalem

Fifteen others were wounded in what's thought to be an ISIS inspired attack.


 
