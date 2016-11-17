The new PM has blasted Waitangi's organising committee, after they banned him from speaking at the powhiri.
Sir Bruce was known as "the father of New Zealand privacy law and practice".
The nation has raised eyebrows for aligning with countries like Russia and China.
Mark Gilbert had hoped to have at least another week to tie things up, but it isn't going to happen that way.
The government purchased eight electric cars over six months last year.
The book contains numerous notes pointing out the propaganda and mistakes throughout the notorious text.
The new PM will meet both Theresa May and Angela Merkel during his trip.
The US president-elect says his enemies of 2016 have "lost so badly".
Two busloads of protestors drove from Hawke's Bay to take part, waving Israeli flags.
The tweet shows a photo of a duckling with the word LAME, supposedly referencing Obama's period in office.
The comments came after NZ led a motion criticising Israeli settlements as violating international law.
Donald Trump is touting plans by a Japanese mogul to bring 8,000 jobs to the United States.
Israel says Mr Kerry's speech has only heightened tensions in the region.
The false and rather ludicrous claim of victory reveals the degree to which the Democrats are deluding themselves, writes our columnist.
Diplomatic resolutions soured after NZ co-sponsored a UN resolution criticising Israeli settlements.
It comes days after the UN voted to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, a move Trump was against.
The US president's statements in a podcast, released today, led to President-elect Donald Trump speaking out on Twitter.
In 2016 we saw political conflict and controversy but the year will be remembered for the resignation of a PM.
2016 will go down as the year of big surprises for politics around the world.
It's an effort to eliminate any conflicts of interest before the President-elect takes office next month.
They were arrested for for allegedly supporting terrorist organisations or insulting officials on social media.
Foreign Minister Murray McCully says the vote should come as no surprise to anyone despite Israel option to withdraw its ambassador from here following the decision.
Ms Kaye is the incumbent and will be seeking a fourth term as the electorate's MP.
A man says his husband earlier chased Ivanka and Jared Kushner in the terminal.
Trump's Twitter outburst comes after he met military procurement officers.
From John Key quitting as Prime Minister to Donald Trump winning the US election, 2016 has been the year of the political upset.
The Roy Morgan poll shows that an election held now would have a close result.
Collins is putting a brave public face on her demotion, but will be seething inside, our columnist writes.
Trump formally passed the 270 vote mark, although there were some who still couldn't accept it.
