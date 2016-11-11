 

President elect Trump and wife Melania headed to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave to discuss the transition of power.

Donald Trump: 'Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies'

The US president-elect says his enemies of 2016 have "lost so badly".

Dozens of Russian diplomats were told to leave the US over the election hacking scandal.

Trump praises Putin for ruling out tit for tat retaliation

New Zealand played a big part bringing about the resolution condemning Israel's settlement policy.

Watch: Protesters march against NZ Government's support of UN's Israel resolution

Two busloads of protestors drove from Hawke's Bay to take part, waving Israeli flags.

The duckling is in reference to Obama as he nears the end of his "lame duck" period in office.

'Lame' - Russian Embassy responds to US sanctions with a meme

Foreign Minister Murray McCully says the vote should come as no surprise to anyone despite Israel option to withdraw its ambassador from here following the decision.

NZ slammed for 'projecting its own historical and moral failings on its aboriginal population' on Israel

The comments came after NZ led a motion criticising Israeli settlements as violating international law.

Donald Trump is touting plans by a Japanese mogul to bring 8,000 jobs to the United States.

'Spirit and the hope' – credited by Trump for US job boost

The US Secretary of State says both Palestinian and Israeli leaders have to act now if they want to secure peace.

Israel slams John Kerry's peace speech as a 'pathetic step'

Israel says Mr Kerry's speech has only heightened tensions in the region.

John Armstrong: Obama sounds like a whining loser claiming he would've beaten Trump in US election

The false and rather ludicrous claim of victory reveals the degree to which the Democrats are deluding themselves, writes our columnist.

'No further sanctions' against New Zealand- Israeli embassy

Diplomatic resolutions soured after NZ co-sponsored a UN resolution criticising Israeli settlements.

Trump formally passed the 270 vote mark, although there were some who still couldn't accept it.

Donald Trump labels the UN a 'club for people to talk and have a good time'

It comes days after the UN voted to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, a move Trump was against.

Obama said he recognised an “anger and fear in the American population”.

Obama 'confident' he would have won Presidential election against Trump

The US president's statements in a podcast, released today, led to President-elect Donald Trump speaking out on Twitter.

The Prime Minister today announced his resignation.

John Key's resignation tops turbulent year in NZ politics

In 2016 we saw political conflict and controversy but the year will be remembered for the resignation of a PM.

2016 will go down as the year of big surprises for politics around the world.

Year in review: US presidency trumps political year of European unease and retirements

The President-elect was asked if he still stood by his comments that it was only an attack on Christians.

Donald Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid investigation

It's an effort to eliminate any conflicts of interest before the President-elect takes office next month.

President Erdogan seems to have restored stability after the nation was thrown into turmoil today.

Turkey arrests 1,656 social media users since summer

They were arrested for for allegedly supporting terrorist organisations or insulting officials on social media.

Israel swiftly responds to UNSC's vote to condemn Palestinian settlement programme

Nikki Kaye confirms run for Auckland Central seat in next year's election

Ms Kaye is the incumbent and will be seeking a fourth term as the electorate's MP.

Tweet about Ivanka Trump

'Your father is ruining the country' - couple booted off flight for 'harassing' Ivanka Trump

A man says his husband earlier chased Ivanka and Jared Kushner in the terminal.

The President-elect was asked if he still stood by his comments that it was only an attack on Christians.

Donald Trump says US must 'greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability'

Trump's Twitter outburst comes after he met military procurement officers.

Jack Tame covered the incredible campaign as the 1 NEWS US correspondent.

2016: A look back at a tumultuous year in politics here and around the globe

From John Key quitting as Prime Minister to Donald Trump winning the US election, 2016 has been the year of the political upset.

The Parliamentary year officially came to an end today after English's new line-up was confirmed.

National support falls in latest poll, but it's unclear if PM change is behind it

The Roy Morgan poll shows that an election held now would have a close result.

John Armstrong: Judith Collins made a massive miscalculation and is paying the price

Collins is putting a brave public face on her demotion, but will be seething inside, our columnist writes.

US Electoral College confirms Donald Trump as next President, despite bid to deny him the White House

'I'm just gazing at the Prime Minister' - Bill English's deputy chuffed with new roles

The Parliamentary year officially came to an end today after English's new line-up was confirmed.

#Michelle2020 hopes dashed as Oprah asks First Lady the question on everyone's lips

"Would you ever run for office?" Oprah fired at Michelle Obama in an interview aired today.

The PM says his party will contest the seat at the general election next year.

Ardern will be 'difficult to beat' in Mt Albert by-election

The PM denied he is running scared after National list MP Parmjeet Parmar lost the Mt Roskill seat.

01:02
The new Prime Minister says it will be Paula Bennett’s actions as Minister for Women that count, not her label as a feminist.

So who in Cabinet is a feminist? Bill English 'wouldn't quite know what that means', Paula Bennett is 'most days'

New Minister for Women Paula Bennett is sometimes too busy to be a feminist.

Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson with the story of a man waiting for the US President-elect to cough up the money he's owed.

Protesters fail to halt Donald Trump's final lap to the White House

Despite the noise outside state Capitols, the voting inside for the Electoral College went pretty much as planned.

The Cabinet is sworn in at Government House in Wellington.

Bill English: 'I noticed two of you eyeing the empty Prime Minister's chair'

The Cabinet is sworn in at Government House in with the PM cracking a joke, but also talking about 'responsibility'.

Bennett will be the Deputy Prime Minister, as well as Minister for Police, Tourism, Climate Change and State Services.

'I saw the synergy in them' - Paula Bennett takes over police and women in cabinet reshuffle

Paula Bennett will be Minister for Police, Women, Tourism, Climate Change, State Services, plus Deputy Prime Minister.

The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato


00:35
Wayne Boss's pupil is in three parts after the incident at the city council-run fireworks display.

'I'm just worried that I won't see' - Dunedin man's eye hit by debris at public fireworks display

02:10
The ASB Tennis Arena was sold out, and the proceeds from the tickets will go to the Kaikoura District Council.

Charity tennis match between the Williams and Savea siblings raises $65,000 for Kaikoura


00:24
The extra 10 per cent tax is the first of four increases taking effect on January 1 each year until 2020.

New year signals another price hike for smokers

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three are critical, including two children, following the crash today.

The plea from police comes as the road toll total is the same as last year with six days still to go.

Speed, alcohol and not wearing seatbelts cause road toll to rise in 2016

Last year 326 people were killed on New Zealand's roads.

A St John Paramedic says the man was lucky after receiving a gunshot wound to his knee.

Man reportedly shot while driving in West Auckland overnight

The man heard two bangs and then felt pain in his knee.

A Kiwi woman was one of many who suffered minor burns.

Kiwi woman suffers burns at NYE celebration in Thailand

A burning string of fireworks sent sparks flying at a massive crowd at a Full Moon Party.


 
