 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Politics

00:22
The magazine cover provokes outrage amid Donald Trump’s row with Mexico’s president over the border wall.

Outrage as Melania Trump graces the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico

There's been backlash over the coverphoto of the first lady twirling diamonds like spaghetti.

03:17
The new US president's first week in office has caused consternation around the globe.

'These aren't initiatives NZ will contemplate' - Govt responds to US President's immigration policies

Murray McCully notes the immigration announcements are causing "widespread confusion".

03:17
The new US president's first week in office has caused consternation around the globe.

Federal judge blocks Trump from deporting people with valid visas already in US

Family reunions were blocked, refugees from war-torn countries were turned away and border agents detained scores of unsuspecting travelers at airports.

03:40
The left-leaning parties are determined to change the government later this year.

Labour and Greens create history with joint state of the nation

Labour and the Greens join forces for state of the nation event.

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi

Trump's visa decree could stop Iranian Oscar nominee attending award ceremony

Asghar Farhadi's feature film The Salesman is nominated for a best foreign language Oscar.

00:45
When asked if the president had just created a Muslim ban Trump answered in the affirmative before backtracking.

'Not a Muslim ban' - Trump denies crackdown on refugees is religion based

Trump says the ban introduced today is "working out very nicely."

02:49
The new US President met with his first foreign leader since taking office this month, Britain's Theresa May.

Donald Trump slaps curbs on refugees, residents of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering US

Trump also indefinitely blocked all those fleeing Syria.

02:01
Pence became the first VP to speak at the annual March for Life rally, handing the cause a huge boost.

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks at anti-abortion march in Washington DC

Pence became the first VP to speak at the annual March for Life rally, handing the cause a huge boost.

00:20
The pair met at the White House for the first time since Trump was sworn in as US president.

Best friends? Donald Trump and British PM Theresa May awkwardly hold hands

The pair met at the White House for the first time since Trump was sworn in as US president.

00:50
Donald Trump wasn’t too happy with the reporter’s questions during a press conference with the British PM today.

'There goes that relationship'- Donald Trump mocks BBC reporter for asking tough questions

Donald Trump wasn’t too happy with the reporter’s questions.

00:44
From moving lamps to small talk about Winston Churchill, Trump conducts his first meeting with a foreign leader in true Trump style.

Trump hails relationship with UK 'special' after awkward interaction with Theresa May

The US President met the UK PM in true Trump fashion today.

00:21
The US President said Mexico is not treating the US “fairly – with respect” because they refuse to pay for his wall.

Wondering how Trump will fund his WALL? His press sec just told the world how they'll raise the $14b per year

Sean Spicer later tried to dress this up as just an idea. But the cat was out of the bag.

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, leaves Downing Street in London Tuesday Jan. 24, 2017. Britain's government must get parliamentary approval before starting the process of leaving the European Union, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, potentially delaying Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to trigger exit negotiations by the end of March. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

UK 'absolutely' condemns torture, Theresa May says ahead of meeting waterboarding supporter Trump

The US president has said he thinks torturing terrorism suspects works.

00:21
The US President said Mexico is not treating the US “fairly – with respect” because they refuse to pay for his wall.

Mexico president cancels Washington visit over Trump's wall tweet

Mr Trump yesterday tweeted an ultimatum, saying Mexico will pay for the wall, or don't bother coming.

01:55
NZ diplomat Terence O'Brien says NZ should be happy Clark has done such a good job at the UN.

Helen Clark's tenure at UN 'reflects well' on NZ

NZ diplomat Terence O'Brien says NZ should be happy Clark has done such a good job at the UN.

03:06
Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

Wall backlash erupts in America: Mexican president considering cancelling US trip

Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign.

00:40
"She has got more to give at an international level," says the Labour leader as the former PM prepares to quit the UN.

Watch: Andrew Little says he'd be surprised if Helen Clark came back to NZ

"She has got more to give at an international level."

02:25
It's happening. Donald Trump has signed off on the controversial, 3000km-long wall along the US border with Mexico.

Mexican President 'rejects' Donald Trump's plan to build wall

Enrique Pena Nieto didn't say if he'd attend next week's planned meeting.

01:42

'We've set the quota' - PM sticking with NZ's refugee quota despite Trump's move to stem flow of refugees

Trump plans to put a temporary ban on people coming from some Muslim-majority countries.

00:12
Protesters climbed an 82.3m crane above the White House and unfurled a massive orange and yellow banner with the word "resist".

Protesters climb crane to unfurl massive orange 'resist' banner above White House

Greenpeace said the demonstration was "calling for those who want to resist Mr Trump's attacks on environmental, social, economic, and educational justice".

04:59
Our US Correspondent delves into the US President's 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraud.

Rebecca Wright: One thing we know about Donald Trump is that he likes to be the biggest and the best

Our US Correspondent delves into the US President's 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraud.

President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

President Trump to order major investigation into 'voter fraud'

Mr Trump has been fixated on his loss of the popular vote in the election.

Hello Sir: Kiwi businessman Chris Liddell greets new boss President Trump

Chris Liddell will play a leading role in Trump's administration.

John Armstrong: Loser tag will haunt Hillary Clinton, but her message is to fight back against Trump

American politics is a harsh world with no second chances, says our columnist.

There are concerns that up to 80 CBD buildings may have been weakened by the quake, and the owners are being forced to conduct invasive tests.

Quake-hit building owners told to secure shaky masonry, facades within a year

Owners of 300 properties in Wellington, Marlborough and Kaikoura need to do the work.

White House calls for Barron Trump to be left out of the 'political spotlight'

It's been a long-standing tradition that the media leaves the children of the President alone.

Video: The awkward moment Melania Trump's smile turns into sad frown when Donald turns his back

The First Lady's expression dramatically changed once Donald wasn't looking.

TPP not only trade game in town: PM

Prime Minister Bill English says while the TPP is finished in its current form, New Zealand has a number of other trade deals in the works.

00:27
White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a reporter during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington.

'The biggest scandal in American history' – Trump team fails to provide evidence for voter fraud claims

Donald Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer says the president "continues to maintain the belief" millions voted illegally during the November elections.

00:42
The hotly contested Dakota Access pipeline now has the go ahead from the Trump administration.

Trump ignores all the protests and gives green light to Dakota Access and Keystone oil pipelines

The proposed Dakota Access pipeline has been hotly fought by environmental groups, who fear it will harm the fragile Pinelands.

loading error

refresh

POPULAR

FEATURED

1
Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh

Live updates: Regular strikes leave New Zealand in trouble

00:29
2
The now 18-time Grand Slam champion thanked his opponent after what will go down as one of the greatest finals in history.

Watch: 'I would have been happy to share it with Rafa' - humble Roger Federer thanks Nadal after Australian Open win

00:24
3
Just 18,000 out of a possible 70,000 are believed to have attended the annual Wellington event.

Wellington a 'ghost town' - Sir Gordon Tietjens slams Sevens weekend

4
1 NEWS

Six teenagers found dead in garden house, after party

01:15
5
Gang boss Aomar Ait Khedache told police his gang still have the $6.05 million engagement ring given to her by Kanye West.

Melted and sold - this is what happened to Kim Kardashian-West's jewels

00:27
A second albatross chick was filmed on web cam hatching at Taiaroa Head near Dunedin on the weekend.

New chick in town- Albatross chick could become NZ's most famous bird

The new chick born on Saturday at 5pm is destined for stardom, the second to carry out life on webcam.

00:22
The magazine cover provokes outrage amid Donald Trump’s row with Mexico’s president over the border wall.

Outrage as Melania Trump graces the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico

There's been backlash over the coverphoto of the first lady twirling diamonds like spaghetti.

00:30
The mother was reunited with her young son after he was detained for hours following Trump’s travel ban to seven Muslim-majority countries.

Watch: Emotional reunion between Iranian mother and five-year-old who was detained at US airport

Trump has temporarily banned travel to the US from countries including Iran and Syria.

02:39
The South Auckland intersection resembled a war zone after the crash in Manukau.

Woman injured in horrific South Auckland crash in 'fair condition' - hospital

Police sought help from the public yesterday to identify the women injured in the Auckland crash.

00:39
Hekia Parata and Amy Adams respond warmly to Nikki Kaye’s return to ministerial duties after her breast cancer diagnosis last year.

'It's fantastic' – Hekia Parata, Amy Adams thrilled to have Nikki Kaye back at work

Hekia Parata and Amy Adams respond warmly to Nikki Kaye’s return to ministerial duties after her breast cancer diagnosis last year.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ