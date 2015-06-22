 

00:57
The former Alliance MP today dodged media's questions over whether he'll stand for Labour.

'You need a good mix' - Willie Jackson hints he will stand as Labour MP at September election

"It's a hard road back to parliament," he said of his plans.

00:16
Conway later tweeted that she meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists" during the interview.

Trump aide Kellyanne Conway says she misspoke about 'massacre' in US by Iraqi refugees that didn't happen

Conway also mischaracterised an Obama administration policy which she didn't correct.

02:24
It's been a series of embarrassing revelations about a phone call between Trump and Turnbull.

Bruce Springsteen tells Aussie crowd: 'We stand before you as embarrassed Americans tonight'

It's been a rough few days for Aussie PM Malcolm Turnbull.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

Three mayors from NZ's poorest regions calling for power to tackle their poverty battles

00:30
White House Spokesman Sean Spicer suggests Trump will allow the deal with Australia about refugee resettlement to go forward.

'Haha! Depends on your definition of cordial' - Aussie PM amused at interest in his chat with Trump, but remains coy

Malcolm Turnbull has described the US President as a "very big personality".

00:28

'Our response should be based on facts, not fear' - Angelina Jolie says Trump's refugee ban not the American way

Jolie says the ban may invite more instability.

00:36
The PM isn't worried that he will have a similar conversation with the US president that the Australian Prime Minister had.

'I'm not nervous' - Bill English unfazed about chatting with Donald Trump after Aussie PM suffers 'worst call ever'

"I'd be surprised if we had a 25 minute phone call," said the PM.

01:09
One protester is holding a placard stating "7299 miles away, and still terrified".

'No hatred, no fear, refugees are welcome here' - protest mob swarms US Embassy in Wellington

About 50 people are outside the US Embassy, protesting against Trump's immigration policy.

00:34
Sean Spicer's attempt at dealing with the fall out with the Trump/Turnbull phone call hits a snag.

Insult to injury? Trump's mouthpiece gets Malcolm Turnbull's name wrong, calls him 'Trumble'

Sean Spicer's attempt at dealing with the Trump/Turnbull phone call fall out hits a snag.

00:32
The Prime Minister attended the Iwi Leaders Forum at the Copthorne, Bay of Islands this morning.

Prime Minister Bill English meets iwi leaders at Waitangi

Bill English is in Waitangi meeting with leaders at the Iwi Chairs Forum ahead of Waitangi Day on Monday.

President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

'When you hear about the tough phone calls I'm having' - Trump defends blunt conversations with world leaders

Trump had a heated conversation with Malcolm Turnbull yesterday over immigration.

04:09
The PM now knows that whatever he says to Trump may come out in the media, says our Political Editor.

Corin Dann: Bill English will be very nervous about phone conversation with Trump

01:20
Australia's PM is insisting a refugee resettlement deal with the US is still on despite Trump attacking it.

'I stand up for Australia in every forum, public or private' - Malcolm Turnbull says he stood his ground with Trump

00:59
Prime Minister Bill English made the announcement in his state of the nation speech today.

Victim Support welcome police boost, want equal investment in victims

The Prime Minister yesterday announced a $503m Safer Communities programme, including hundreds more cops.

01:58
Multiple sources have told 1 NEWS the talkback host was tempted with promises of a high-list place.

Former Labour Party MP threatens to resign life membership over 'waka jumper' Willie Jackson

Dover Samuels isn't happy Jackson might get a plumb list spot.

03:02
Help could be on the way for Hawke's Bay after PM Bill English today announced more police officers for regional areas.

'They never seem to be around when you need them' - promised boost to police numbers welcomed

Bill English used a major election year speech to give a boost to law and order.

00:18
The university has cancelled Milo Yiannopoulos's speech after 1,500 protesters caused chaos.

Video: California uni students ignite bonfire as violent protests force cancellation of Trump-supporting-speaker

The University has cancelled Milo Yiannopoulos's speech after 1,500 protesters cause chaos.

00:31
Rumours are swirling that Jackson, a Maori Party member, could take a high place on the Labour list at this year's election.

'Willie Jackson would have plenty to offer Labour' - Andrew Little admits speaking with broadcaster

Is Willie J eyeing a return to politics with Labour?

Not a care in the world! Jandal-wearing Barack and Michelle Obama chill on Richard Branson's private island

Who needs Washington DC when there's a private island to enjoy?

02:06
President Trump responded to Enrique Peña Nieto in a Tweet saying, “it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting”.

Donald Trump threatens to invade Mexico to stop 'bad hombres down there'

Donald Trump's remarks suggest he is using the same tough and blunt talk with world leaders that he used to rally crowds on the campaign trail.

00:54
The PM shares what he heard when he visited Palmerston North last year.

'I am delighted' - police boss happy 880 new cops will move in to help fight crime, gangs, P, family violence

Mike Bush is welcoming the PM's proposal for 1125 new police staff.

00:43
Bill English joked in his State of the Nation speech about winning over his in-laws after becoming Prime Minister.

'Think it's come right in the last couple of months' – PM finally gets in-laws' approval

Bill English joked in his State of the Nation speech about winning over his in-laws after becoming PM.

00:59
Prime Minister Bill English made the announcement in his state of the nation speech today.

'We are unashamedly targeting offenders' - PM vows to put hundreds more cops on New Zealand's streets

Bill English kicked off election year with a boost to law and order.

00:54
The PM shares what he heard when he visited Palmerston North last year.

PM reveals he was told 'about a family that police visited 87 times for family violence callouts' in just one year

02:25
The nomination of judge Neil Gorsuch for the life-long job is causing a dog fight in Washington.

Trump threatens Democrats with 'nuclear option' if they don't approve Supreme Court nominee

He announced today he was quitting politics, just days ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle.

Murray McCully rips into MFAT over delay in finding out terms of US travel ban

McCully says his own department was to blame for the delay in finding out how the US travel ban would affect New Zealanders

01:03
Hundreds of people had to be carried out of their homes by force ahead of the demolition of their make-shift homes.

'Jews don't expel Jews!' - Violent clashes as Israeli forces move Jewish residents from the West Bank

Hundreds of people had to be carried out of their homes by force.

00:45
Stewart mocked Trump's flurry of executive orders by reading faux proclamations from the president on the Late Show.

Jon Stewart dons Trump wig in television comeback to mock the president

Stewart mocked Trump's flurry of executive orders by reading faux proclamations.

00:38
The Prime Minister is expected to veer away from Trump and keep things local.

Corin Dann: Bill English's State of Nation Speech should focus on housing

From now on the PM will be looking to put the focus very firmly on growing NZ's economy.

02:02
The Prime Minister has announced September 23 as the election date and is looking to stick with his usual partners.

Election dances begin as Bill English sets a date for a spring election

The General Election will be held on September 23 and some key players are already jockeying for position.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
