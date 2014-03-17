 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Politics

00:38
The Prime Minister is expected to veer away from Trump and keep things local.

Corin Dann: Bill English's State of Nation Speech should focus on housing

From now on the PM will be looking to put the focus very firmly on growing NZ's economy.

02:02
The Prime Minister has announced September 23 as the election date and is looking to stick with his usual partners.

Election dances begin as Bill English sets a date for a spring election

The General Election will be held on September 23 and some key players are already jockeying for position.

Entrepreneur Peter Thiel.

American billionaire granted NZ citizenship never intended to live here, documents reveal

Peter Thiel had high profile Kiwi backers including TradeMe founder Sam Morgan.

00:45
Judge Neil Gorsuch has been put forward as the president's nominee for the job.

Watch: 'Today I'm keeping another promise' - Trump nominates fast-rising conservative judge for Supreme Court

Neil Gorsuch is the youngest nominee in 25 years.

00:36
The Prime Minister just briefed the media on the date of this year's election.

Watch: Prime Minister announces September 23 for Kiwis to cast their votes

Bill English has announced the date of the 2017 General Election.

03:40
The left-leaning parties are determined to change the government later this year.

John Armstrong: Greens gave no clue what they'd bring in a coalition government with Labour

Co-leader struggled to be even slightly interesting, says our columnist.

Marama Davidson.

Green Party launches plan to teach te reo Maori to 'every New Zealand child'

MP Marama Davidson says the Greens are going to "take the lead and do the Government's work for them".

Ministry of Justice admits to splashing cash on Justin Timberlake lip sync video

The ministry hired a production company to film five leadership videos last year.

00:39
The US Senate Judiciary panel met today voting on the nomination of Jeff Sessions, an avid Trump supporter, for attorney general.

Democratic Senators opposing Trump's pick for US Attorney General after president fires Sally Yates

Attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions was one of Trump's first supporters.

06:17
The Labour leader makes it very clear how he thinks Bill English should have reacted.

'I think it's time for the PM to get off the fence' - Little scolds English over reaction to Trump's travel ban

The Labour leader makes it very clear how he thinks Bill English should have reacted.

02:14
But that's not before firing another parting shot at the Government after 21 years as the voice of police officers.

Former Police Association boss wants to stand for Labour in Peter Dunne's electorate

Greg O'Connor is seeking nomination to stand in the Ohariu seat.

01:06
The Breakfast club get stuck into Bill English's reaction to Trump.

Prime Minister Bill English poised to announce election date

The election is widely expected to take place in September.

00:42
The former Conservative Party leader reached a settlement in a defamation case against blogger John Stringer.

Colin Craig celebrates win in defamation case against former Conservative Party board member

The former Conservative Party leader took a case against John Stringer.

02:14
Thousands blocked the street outside 10 Downing Street, protesting against President Trump’s travel ban on seven mainly Muslim countries.

'People want to be standing on the right side of history saying this is wrong you cannot discriminate like this'

Thousands blocked the street outside 10 Downing Street, protesting against President Trump's travel ban on seven mainly Muslim countries.

03:31
And in an unprecedented move, US diplomats around the world are set to formally criticise the president's immigration restrictions, through a 'dissent cable'.

Trump 'doing exactly what he told the American people he would do' – Sean Spicer

And in an unprecedented move, US diplomats around the world are set to formally criticise the president's immigration restrictions, through a 'dissent cable'.

00:46
Samira Dahir came to the US in 2013 as a refugee. She was to be united with her daughter this week before the ban was implemented.

Watch: Somali mum left distraught as travel ban prevents long-awaited reunion with young daughter

Samira Dahir was to be united with her daughter this week.

Protesters holds signs at San Francisco International Airport to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

President Trump fires Acting US Attorney General after she questioned his ban on some Muslims entering the States

Sally Yates directed her staff not to defend Trump's controversial executive order.

Barack Obama acknowledged Mr Trump’s word of praise with a quick shake of a hand.

Obama breaks his silence on Trump, takes aim at 'notion of discriminating against individuals'

Barack Obama praised protesters who amassed in opposition to Trump's immigration orders.

00:47
Author Anne Applebaum says people need to "pay attention" to this new phenomenon of bogus stories emerging online and their influence.

British parliamentary committee to tackle 'fake news' phenomenon

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee probe begins today.

01:06
The Breakfast club get stuck into Bill English's reaction to Trump.

'Bill English has missed a huge chance to relaunch himself' - PM cops flak over his response to Trump's immigration policy

The Breakfast club get stuck into Bill English's reaction to Trump.

02:06
Latest figures show immigration growth has hit new highs in New Zealand, up to 70,000 new migrants annually.

NZ migration numbers booming and not slowing down - new statistics

New Zealand's migration boom showed no sign of easing in December

00:34
Nine people have been released after being detained overnight in the wake of Trump’s travel ban from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.

'I'm so happy right now!' - nine detainees at Dallas airport reunited with their families

Nine people have been released after being detained overnight in the wake of Trump's travel ban.

00:19
Police have cordoned off the property in Wuerzburg where six teenagers were found mysteriously dead.

Donald Trump mocks senator, accuses him of crying 'fake tears' over his immigrant ban

The US president claims he knows Chuck Schumer and doesn't "see him as a crier".

01:04
Dr Samira Asgari had her visa approved and was about to board a plane to the US when she was told she was no longer allowed to enter the US.

'It's not logical, it's not fair and this is not justice' –Iranian woman's visa denied at the airport following Trump's immigration ban

Dr Samira Asgari had her visa approved and was about to board a plane to the US when she was told she was no longer allowed to enter the US.

03:59

'What are we scared of?' - Jack Tame puts PM Bill English on the spot over his stance on Trump's travel ban

Mr English passed today on the chance to say if he was "disgusted" about Trump's controversial policy.

01:23
Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds his ground on the controversial policy during The White House briefing today.

'Majority of Americans agree with the president' – Trump's spokesperson defiant over immigration ban

Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds his ground on the controversial policy during The White House briefing today.

05:40
Our US Correspondent updates Breakfast with the mood in the US over the controversial travel ban.

Trump denies immigration ban caused airport chaos, blames computer glitches

Trump's stance comes as protests continue around the US over his immigration order.

03:59

'Is that why you're not prepared to take a stronger stance on this?' - Jack Tame puts Bill English on the spot over Trump's travel ban

The PM is given the chance to join other global leaders in saying he is 'disgusted' by Trump's policy.

00:45
When asked if the president had just created a Muslim ban Trump answered in the affirmative before backtracking.

Washington state attorney general suing Trump over immigration ban

Attorney General Bob Ferguson called Trump's travel ban 'un-American and unlawful'.

05:40
Our US Correspondent updates Breakfast with the mood in the US over the controversial travel ban.

Rebecca Wright: This is a divided America and Trump is polarising it further but he doesn't seem to care

Our US Correspondent updates Breakfast with the mood in the US over the controversial travel ban.

loading error

refresh

POPULAR

FEATURED

02:00
1
An investigation is underway into what caused an Auckland woman's Ford Kuga to burst into flames.

'I had to rip the car seat out and just got him out in time' – Auckland woman reveals terrifying close call after her car bursts into flames


01:19
2
A live cross involving a redback spider prompts Matty to tell the nation what he thinks.

'If I ever needed another reason why I won't be mating with females that's probably it' - Matty McLean leaves stunned Jack covering his eyes


00:41
3
Bronson Makiri posted the video on Facebook with sarcastic commentary "that's some awesome parenting".

Watch: 'Awesome parenting!' Stunned motorist films toddler standing in car speeding down Auckland motorway

4

Live stream: Breakfast

5

Thousands report feeling 5.1 quake near Kaikoura overnight

02:28
Making te reo Maori mandatory learning in schools gets the Breakfast crew's backing.

'If you're so proud of the haka then learn the language' - Breakfast Daniel's passionate te reo Maori stance

Making te reo Maori mandatory learning in schools gets the Breakfast crew's backing.

01:10
Nutritionist Nikki Hart says food labels enable transparency, but hardly anyone is reading them.

'People are on auto-pilot at the supermarket' - is it time to do away with food labels?

Nutritionist Nikki Hart says food labels enable transparency, but hardly anyone is reading them.

04:56
One in around 15 Kiwi gay or bisexual men has HIV, something the AIDS Foundation is trying to crack down on.

'It's hugely ambitious, aspirational… but 100 per cent realistic' – goal set for HIV-free NZ by 2025

One in around 15 Kiwi gay or bisexual men has HIV, something the AIDS Foundation is trying to crack down on.

Messy fronts could bring heavy spells of rain to some areas

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:41
Bronson Makiri posted the video on Facebook with sarcastic commentary "that's some awesome parenting".

Watch: 'Awesome parenting!' Stunned motorist films toddler standing in car speeding down Auckland motorway

The Toyota convertible was seen travelling along Auckland's southern motorway with this two-year-old standing in the back.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ