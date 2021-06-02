Zeffer Cider apologises after alcoholic drinks distributed in non-alcoholic packaging

Zeffer Cider today apologised to customers after alcoholic drinks packaged in non-alcoholic packaging made it onto New Zealand store shelves.

Zeffer 5% cans in the wrong packaging next to 0% cans in the correct packaging. Source: Supplied

The Hawke's Bay-based company is recalling the incorrectly packaged Zeffer 0% Alcohol Crisp Apple Cider four-packs.

Zeffer Cider released a statement on the error today, which states in part: "There has been an isolated error with some Zeffer 0% Alcohol Crisp Apple Cider 4-packs, where the cardboard carton holder for 0% Zeffer Cider contains 5% Zeffer Cider cans.

"The cans themselves are correctly labelled as 5% Zeffer Crisp Apple Cider, but should not have been placed in the 4-pack holder and we want to avoid any confusion given the exterior cardboard packaging is for the 0% product.

"When we became aware of the issue, we immediately initiated the recall process with retail customers and consumers for all Zeffer 0% Alcohol Crisp Apple Cider 4-packs that may be affected."

Zeffer Cider says it takes the issue "extremely seriously" and will be putting processes in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.

The company says consumers are able to return full or partial Zeffer 0 per cent Alcohol Crisp Apple Cider four-packs to the retail store they purchased them from for a full refund.

Affected four-packs can be identified by the visible Zeffer Crisp Apple Cider 5 per cent cans in the partially enclosed Zeffer 0% Alcohol Crisp Apple Cider holder and by the best before dates 06 04 23 printed on the bottom of the cans.

"The error is isolated to 27 cases or 162 4-packs. These 4-packs contain four Zeffer Crisp Apple Cider 5% with the best before date 06 04 23 and do not contain 0% Crisp Apple Cider cans," Zeffer Cider says.

"The 4-packs were available for sale in the North Island between 19 April 2021 and 1 June 2021 (inclusive) and in the South Island between 27 April 2021 – 1 June 2021 (inclusive)."