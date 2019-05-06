Youth charged over spate of aggravated Hamilton robberies

Police have arrested and charged one youth after a spate of aggravated Hamilton robberies.

Police say the youth is due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court tomorrow morning on five aggravated robbery charges.

The charges are over five aggravated robberies at premises in Hamilton (including the Thirsty Liquor and Cambridge Road Dairy) and Ngaruawahia this week.