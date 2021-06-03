Is your power company on the naughty list? Consumer NZ releases annual customer frustration survey

Consumer NZ's annual electricity satisfaction survey, released today, has revealed the country’s best and worst power companies as rated by New Zealanders.

According to a survey of 1511 New Zealanders, the top performers this year were Powershop (77 per cent) and Electric Kiwi (70 per cent), which customers rated above average for competitive pricing, the consumer advocacy group said in a statement.

“Pricing definitely plays a role in this but it’s actually coming down to, consumers are telling us, good customer service," chief executive Jon Duffy told Breakfast.



Duffy said 90 per cent of Powershop customers had never had a customer service issue that "hasn't been dealt with in the way that they expected".



“The customer service is really what’s shining through for these small players.”



The worst performer was Contact Energy at just 42 per cent — its worst score in the past four years.

The industry average is 52 per cent.

Trustpower was the other big player to score below average for value for money (29%). It was also the lowest rated for competitive pricing (28%) and the lowest equal with value for money (29%). In Consumer NZ’s 2020 survey, it was the lowest-rated retailer with an overall satisfaction score of just 43 per cent.



"The crux of it is customers don’t think they’re getting value for money from either provider," Duffy said.



He said only 29 per cent of Contact customers believed they were getting value for money "so there’s a bit of a fairness thing going on here".



"People are paying what they perceive to be high prices for power and not getting what they think they should in return."



Household power costs remain a major concern for one in four Kiwis, with the survey revealing 18 per cent had trouble paying their monthly power bills in the past year.