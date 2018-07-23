'Your pay systems are 1990s relics!' PSA tells striking public servants

Hundreds of public servants took to Wellington streets today to protest current wage conditions.

They are among the 4,000 union members from Inland Revenue and Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to walk off the job for two hours, holding rallies in towns and cities across the country.

It's the second time workers have taken industrial action this month after what the union described as "insufficient progress" with employers.

In Wellington, Public Service Association National Secretary Erin Polaczuk addressed a crowd, saying, "Your pay systems are 1990s relics! Is that fair? No!".

The group then marched to MBIE's head offices on Stout Street and chanted outside.

Ms Polaczuk says members aren't "asking the Government for a handout" and believes the two employers can afford "across-the-board" pay increases from existing baselines.

A ballot has gone out this afternoon asking members to decide on further strike action and whether to do so over a longer period of time.

A spokesperson for Inland Revenue said no bargaining talks had been scheduled at this stage and it was too early to say whether there had been noticable disruption to services today.